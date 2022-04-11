Television

Surbhi Chandna’s stylish black outfits

Showstopper gown

Image source- Surbhi Chandna instagram

Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna looks elegant in the beautiful off-shoulder fitted and flared gown. She paired it with a black choker necklace

Glamorous slit dress

Image source- Surbhi Chandna instagram

Surbhi made heads turns with a low-cut sizzling dress. She is flaunting her toned legs in the dress. She paired it with black heels and gold-toned drop earrings

Surbhi is seen flaunting her neck with the sweetheart neckline and fitted jumpsuit. She had sported brown lipstick and stylish earrings

Image source- Surbhi Chandna instagram

Sweetheart Jumpsuit

Surbhi Chandna captioned ‘Every Girl is a Doll Either Barbie or Annabelle I am Happy to be Both’. The actress truly looks charming in a black lace off-shoulder dress

Lace gown

Image source- Surbhi Chandna instagram

Sharing a look from her music video, she has sported black denims and a black crop vest. She paired it with the black leather jacket

Image source- Surbhi Chandna instagram

Intense look

Image source- Surbhi Chandna instagram

In the picture, she has sported a black crop top with palazzo pants. She added some quirkiness to the look with a printed blue shrug. She paired the look with gold hoops and red lipstick

Black co-ords

Image source- Surbhi Chandna instagram

A shimmery short dress is never out of fashion. The actress looks like a stunner in a black flared shimmery dress with high neck detailing and white heels

Shimmery short dress

Image source- Surbhi Chandna instagram

Surbhi Chandna became popular for her designer saree looks in Naagin 5. She looks chic in the black printed saree with colourful tassel work on borders. She paired it with a blue necklace

Statement saree

Image source- Surbhi Chandna instagram

Surbhi Chandna is date night ready with her collared black short dress. It has white polka dot print all over it and she paired it with black stilettoes

Polka Dot dress

Image source- Surbhi Chandna instagram

Ishqbaaz actress looks splendid in black shimmer gown and a bun. She accessorised the look with studded pink earrings and rings

Shimmery gown

Image source- Surbhi Chandna instagram

In the pic, the actress looks comfy and stylish in black sleeveless Kurti and monochrome print palazzo pants

Abstract print suit

