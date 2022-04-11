Television
Surbhi Chandna’s stylish black outfits
Showstopper gown
Image source- Surbhi Chandna instagram
Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna looks elegant in the beautiful off-shoulder fitted and flared gown. She paired it with a black choker necklace
Glamorous slit dress
Image source- Surbhi Chandna instagram
Surbhi made heads turns with a low-cut sizzling dress. She is flaunting her toned legs in the dress. She paired it with black heels and gold-toned drop earrings
Surbhi is seen flaunting her neck with the sweetheart neckline and fitted jumpsuit. She had sported brown lipstick and stylish earrings
Image source- Surbhi Chandna instagram
Sweetheart Jumpsuit
Surbhi Chandna captioned ‘Every Girl is a Doll Either Barbie or Annabelle I am Happy to be Both’. The actress truly looks charming in a black lace off-shoulder dress
Lace gown
Image source- Surbhi Chandna instagram
Sharing a look from her music video, she has sported black denims and a black crop vest. She paired it with the black leather jacket
Image source- Surbhi Chandna instagram
Intense look
Image source- Surbhi Chandna instagram
In the picture, she has sported a black crop top with palazzo pants. She added some quirkiness to the look with a printed blue shrug. She paired the look with gold hoops and red lipstick
Black co-ords
Image source- Surbhi Chandna instagram
A shimmery short dress is never out of fashion. The actress looks like a stunner in a black flared shimmery dress with high neck detailing and white heels
Shimmery short dress
Image source- Surbhi Chandna instagram
Surbhi Chandna became popular for her designer saree looks in Naagin 5. She looks chic in the black printed saree with colourful tassel work on borders. She paired it with a blue necklace
Statement saree
Image source- Surbhi Chandna instagram
Surbhi Chandna is date night ready with her collared black short dress. It has white polka dot print all over it and she paired it with black stilettoes
Polka Dot dress
Image source- Surbhi Chandna instagram
Ishqbaaz actress looks splendid in black shimmer gown and a bun. She accessorised the look with studded pink earrings and rings
Shimmery gown
Image source- Surbhi Chandna instagram
In the pic, the actress looks comfy and stylish in black sleeveless Kurti and monochrome print palazzo pants
Abstract print suit
