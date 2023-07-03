Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
JULY 03, 2023
Surbhi-Jennifer: Actresses in the 30s
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame is in her mid-30s and she continues to entertain her fans with even more enthusiasm
Hina Khan
Image: Hina Khan’s Instagram
Negi is known for her role in Pavitra Rishta as Purvi. She looks beaming as she has hit the 33-year mark
Image: Asha Negi’s Instagram
Asha Negi
It is hard to believe that Winget continues to swoon hearts with her looks and performance at the age of 38 years
Jennifer Winget
Image: Jennifer Winget’s Instagram
Shrenu has won the hearts of audiences with her role in Ishqbaaz and Maitree. She looks dazzling as ever at the age of 33 years
Shrenu Parikh
Image: Shrenu Parikh’s Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
The Naagin 6 actress has just entered her 30s and she continues to please the viewers with her vivid roles
Image: Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram
Surbhi Chandna
The Ishqbaaz artist looks even more alluring as she has embraced her 30s with grace and elegance
The Yeh Hain Mohabbatein star impressed her fans with her daring performance in the Khatron Ke Khiladi in her late-30s
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram
The Kumkum Bhagya actress has turned 36 years old but she looks tantalizing as never before
Mugdha Chaphekar
Image: Mugdha Chapekar’s Instagram
Surbhi Jyoti
Image: Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagram
Surbhi Jyoti, 35 years old, is known for her chirpy role as Zoya in Qubool Hai and she is aging like a fine wine
Image: Nia Sharma’s Instagram
Sharma’s bold attitude and daring fashion choices have increased as she has stepped up her game in her 30s
Nia Sharma
