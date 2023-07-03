Heading 3

Surbhi-Jennifer: Actresses in the 30s 

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame is in her mid-30s and she continues to entertain her fans with even more enthusiasm 

 Hina Khan 

Image: Hina Khan’s Instagram 

Negi is known for her role in Pavitra Rishta as Purvi. She looks beaming as she has hit the 33-year mark 

Image: Asha Negi’s Instagram 

Asha Negi 

It is hard to believe that Winget continues to swoon hearts with her looks and performance at the age of 38 years 

Jennifer Winget 

Image: Jennifer Winget’s Instagram 

Shrenu has won the hearts of audiences with her role in Ishqbaaz and Maitree. She looks dazzling as ever at the age of 33 years 

Shrenu Parikh 

Image: Shrenu Parikh’s Instagram 

Tejasswi Prakash

Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram 

The Naagin 6 actress has just entered her 30s and she continues to please the viewers with her vivid roles 

Image: Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram 

Surbhi Chandna 

The Ishqbaaz artist looks even more alluring as she has embraced her 30s with grace and elegance 

The Yeh Hain Mohabbatein star impressed her fans with her daring performance in the Khatron Ke Khiladi in her late-30s

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya 

Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram 

The Kumkum Bhagya actress has turned 36 years old but she looks tantalizing as never before 

Mugdha Chaphekar 

Image: Mugdha Chapekar’s Instagram 

 Surbhi Jyoti 

Image: Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagram 

Surbhi Jyoti, 35 years old, is known for her chirpy role as Zoya in Qubool Hai and she is aging like a fine wine 

Image: Nia Sharma’s Instagram 

Sharma’s bold attitude and daring fashion choices have increased as she has stepped up her game in her 30s 

 Nia Sharma 

