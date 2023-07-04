Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava

 Entertainment

JUly 04, 2023

Surbhi-Nia: TV Actors Who Slay In Swimsuitshealthy hair

Surbhi Jyoti looks like a dream in her white bikini with bright yellow shrug looking happy as she soaks the beach sun

Surbhi Jyoti

Image: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

Hina Khan’s vibrant monokini proves a pop of color and a whole lot of confidence is all that is required

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina Khan

Karishma Tanna’s vibrant and colorful bikini adorned with tropical prints, perfect for a beach getaway

Karishma Tanna

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Surbhi Chanda embraces the feminine and flirty bikini featuring floral patterns, embracing the beauty of nature

Surbhi Chanda

Image: Surbhi Chanda Instagram

Krystal D’souza

Image: Krystal D’Souza

Krystal D’Souza’s timeless black monokini that exudes elegance and sophistication

Image: Jennifer Winget Instagram

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget’s bikini adorned with playful ruffles and polka dots, adding a fun and feminine touch to your beach look

Anita Hassanandani’s vibrant and eye-catching bikini in bold hues, expresses her confidence and personality

Anita Hassanandani

Image: Anita Hassanandani Instagram Instagram

Priyanka’s sleek and functional bikini paired with shorts are designed for active beach activities and water sports.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Instagram

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia Sharma’s trendy bikini with strategically placed cutouts, adds a touch of allure and sophistication

Image: Sanaya Irani Instagram

Sanaya’s striped bikini with navy blue and white colors exudes a nautical theme and maritime style

Sanaya Irani

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here