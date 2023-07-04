Heading 3
Sugandha Srivastava
Entertainment
JUly 04, 2023
Surbhi-Nia: TV Actors Who Slay In Swimsuitshealthy hair
Surbhi Jyoti looks like a dream in her white bikini with bright yellow shrug looking happy as she soaks the beach sun
Surbhi Jyoti
Image: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
Hina Khan’s vibrant monokini proves a pop of color and a whole lot of confidence is all that is required
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina Khan
Karishma Tanna’s vibrant and colorful bikini adorned with tropical prints, perfect for a beach getaway
Karishma Tanna
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Surbhi Chanda embraces the feminine and flirty bikini featuring floral patterns, embracing the beauty of nature
Surbhi Chanda
Image: Surbhi Chanda Instagram
Krystal D’souza
Image: Krystal D’Souza
Krystal D’Souza’s timeless black monokini that exudes elegance and sophistication
Image: Jennifer Winget Instagram
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget’s bikini adorned with playful ruffles and polka dots, adding a fun and feminine touch to your beach look
Anita Hassanandani’s vibrant and eye-catching bikini in bold hues, expresses her confidence and personality
Anita Hassanandani
Image: Anita Hassanandani Instagram Instagram
Priyanka’s sleek and functional bikini paired with shorts are designed for active beach activities and water sports.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Instagram
Nia Sharma
Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia Sharma’s trendy bikini with strategically placed cutouts, adds a touch of allure and sophistication
Image: Sanaya Irani Instagram
Sanaya’s striped bikini with navy blue and white colors exudes a nautical theme and maritime style
Sanaya Irani
