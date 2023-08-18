Heading 3

Mohit K. Dixit

Entertainment

August 18, 2023

Suriya Confirms 'Rolex', See His Lineup

Tamil superstar Suriya Shivkumar is a very popular and versatile film actor. He is known for his impressive performances. The actor is one of those rare superstars who balances mass commercial, and content driven script choices well

Suriya

Image: IMDb

The actor is a recipient of the National Film Award for his incredible performance in Soorarai Pottru in the category of 'Best Actor'. Suriya is set to rule the box office with his upcoming flicks

National Film Award

Image: Suriya's Twitter

Presently, Suriya is shooting for a period action drama, Kanguva. The 3D mighty valiant saga is reportedly releasing in two parts

Kanguva

Image: Studio Green's Twitter

The Singham actor will soon head towards a reunion project with Sudha Kongara on a gritty gangster drama. The film is reportedly starring Dulqueer Salmaan in the parallel lead. The shoot will begin in October 2023

Suriya 43

Image: IMDb

In a recent fan meet, Suriya has confirmed a standalone film on his 'Rolex' character from Vikram. The actor will collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj for the same

Rolex 

Image: IMDb

The officially announced project, Vaadi Vaasal is yet to go on floors. Suriya revealed that the film is likely to begin after Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai Part 2 release

Vaadi Vaasal

Image: IMDb

The National Award winning actor is in talks with Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra for mythological period drama, Karna and debut in Bollywood

Karna

Image: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Instagram

Suriya will be seen doing a guest cameo appearance in the hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru alongside Akshay Kumar. The yet untitled film is slated for a 2024 release

Soorari Pottru Hindi Remake

Image: Suriya's Instagram

It is a long announced project from Lokesh Kanagaraj, however, yet to see the light of day. Suriya is likely to play the key role of a superhero in this another Loki film which will only happen after 'Rolex' release

Irumbu Kai Mayavi

Image: IMDb

The actor is likely to have three big releases next year- Kanguva, Sudha Kongara film and Vaadi Vaasal

Important Year

Video: Studio Green's Twitter

