Suriya-Jyothika's beautiful love story
Priyanka Goud
JULY 23, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Jyothika Instagram
Jyothika and Suriya are one of the best couples, who have completed 14 years of marital bliss and even today, they set major couple goals
Image: Jyothika Instagram
Jyothika and Suriya met first on the sets of Poovellam Kettuppar in 1999. After the film, they were not in touch with each other but connected again and became best friends in 2001
Image: Jyothika Instagram
Suriya and Jyotika reconnected in 2001 for Gautham Menon's Kaakha Kaakha. They fell in love during the shooting of the film and decided to get engaged post the film's release
Image: Twitter
The two tied the knot in 2006 in a grand affair. The wedding was held in Chennai, and was attended by who's who of the Tamil film industry
Image: Twitter
The star couple was blessed with daughter Diya in 2007 and son Dev in 2010
Image: Twitte
Post marriage, Jyothika had quit films to be with her family. She made a comeback only 8 years after
They went on to work together in several projects like Uyirile Kalanthathu, erazhagan, Maayavi, June R and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal and more
Image: Jyothika Instagram
Image: Twitter
One look at them makes us believe in the purity of love and how love is the only essential thing that is required to make a marriage work
Suriya and Jyotika are also work partners as they bankroll films under their production house 2D Entertainments
Image: Twitter
