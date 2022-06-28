Heading 3
Suriya to Karthi:
Sibling duos of South
JUNE 28, 2022
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde’s brother Rishab Hegde is a doctor by profession. it is understood that they share a special bond with their cute pics
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh and her brother Aman Preet Singh are the crazy sibling pairs who do everything together. From munching favourite food to their profession
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Sai Pallavi is a proud sister of younger sister Pooja Kannan, who made her acting debut with the film, Chithirai Sevvaanam
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Mahesh Babu often shares photos with his sister Manjula. On special occasions like family get-togethers, the siblings have never shied away from clicking photos and share them on social media
Image: Kajal Aggarwal instagram
Kajal Aggarwal and her sister Nisha are closest and their love for each other is quite evident in their adorable pics. Now their sons, Ishaan and Neil are new buddies
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda and brother Anand’s rapport with each other is truly priceless! The doting elder brother is a pillar to him and their family pics are goals
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
The brothers of Tollywood, Allu Arjun, Sirish and Bobby, define charm and good looks and there is no denying that
Image: Nani Instagram
Nani shares the purest and most loving bond with his elder sister, who is like a mom to him. So cute right
Dulquer Salmaan and his elder sister Kutty Surumi are the cutest. He always maintained to keep her away from the media glare and respect her privacy
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Suriya and Karthi, who run the Kollywood industry, are the most sought-after siblings. Their respect and love for each other is so pure
Image: Karthi Instagram
