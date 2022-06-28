Heading 3

Suriya to Karthi:
Sibling duos of South

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde’s brother Rishab Hegde is a doctor by profession. it is understood that they share a special bond with their cute pics

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh and her brother Aman Preet Singh are the crazy sibling pairs who do everything together. From munching favourite food to their profession

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram

Sai Pallavi is a proud sister of younger sister Pooja Kannan, who made her acting debut with the film, Chithirai Sevvaanam

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Mahesh Babu often shares photos with his sister Manjula. On special occasions like family get-togethers, the siblings have never shied away from clicking photos and share them on social media

Image: Kajal Aggarwal instagram

Kajal Aggarwal and her sister Nisha are closest and their love for each other is quite evident in their adorable pics. Now their sons, Ishaan and Neil are new buddies

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda and brother Anand’s rapport with each other is truly priceless! The doting elder brother is a pillar to him and their family pics are goals

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

The brothers of Tollywood, Allu Arjun, Sirish and Bobby, define charm and good looks and there is no denying that

Image: Nani Instagram

Nani shares the purest and most loving bond with his elder sister, who is like a mom to him. So cute right

Dulquer Salmaan and his elder sister Kutty Surumi are the cutest. He always maintained to keep her away from the media glare and respect her privacy

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Suriya and Karthi, who run the Kollywood industry, are the most sought-after siblings. Their respect and love for each other is so pure

Image: Karthi Instagram

