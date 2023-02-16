FEB 16, 2023
Suriya-Karthi: South actors as cops
Image: IMDb
Several leading men from the South film industry including Suriya, Karthi, Kamal Haasan, and Ravi Teja have been seen in Khakhi on the big screens
Donning the Khakhi
Talented actor Suriya has made an impression as a cop in projects like Singam, Singam 2, Singam 3, and, Khaakha...Khaakha
Image: IMDb
Suriya
Dasara: Nani's rugged look as Dharani
All About Vijay Deverakonda's next
Image: IMDb
Karthi also wore the Khakhi for the silver screens as he played Deputy Superintendent of Police Theeran Thirumaran in the film Theeran Adhigaram Ondru
Karthi
Vikram was seen as DCP C. Aarusaamy IPS in the movie Saamy. He plays a police officer who reevaluates his entire life after falling for a girl.
Image: IMDb
Vikram
Superstar Kamal Haasan led the 2006 crime thriller Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu which narrates the story of a Police Officer who investigates a series of brutal rapes and murders.
Image: Kamal Haasan Instagram
Kamal Haasan
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja essayed the character of ACP Baldev Sahay in his 2014 masala entertainer, Power.
Image: IMDb
Ravi Teja
Vishal was seen as police constable Muruganantham in his latest release, Laththi.
Image: IMDb
Vishal
Ajith Kumar portrayed the role of undercover cop Sathyadev in the 2015 drama, Yennai Arindhaal.
Image: IMDb
Ajith Kumar
Sandalwood star Dhananjaya will essay the role of a police officer in his upcoming action entertainer, Hoysala.
Image: IMDb
Dhananjaya
Thank You star Naga Chaitanya will don the Khakhi in his forthcoming drama, Custody
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Naga Chaitanya
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.