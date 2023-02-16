FEB 16, 2023

Heading 3

Suriya-Karthi: South actors as cops

Several leading men from the South film industry including Suriya, Karthi, Kamal Haasan, and Ravi Teja have been seen in Khakhi on the big screens

Donning the Khakhi

Talented actor Suriya has made an impression as a cop in projects like Singam, Singam 2, Singam 3, and, Khaakha...Khaakha

Suriya

Karthi also wore the Khakhi for the silver screens as he played Deputy Superintendent of Police Theeran Thirumaran in the film Theeran Adhigaram Ondru

Karthi

Vikram was seen as DCP C. Aarusaamy IPS in the movie Saamy. He plays a police officer who reevaluates his entire life after falling for a girl.

Vikram

Superstar Kamal Haasan led the 2006 crime thriller Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu which narrates the story of a Police Officer who investigates a series of brutal rapes and murders.

Kamal Haasan

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja essayed the character of ACP Baldev Sahay in his 2014 masala entertainer, Power.

Ravi Teja

Vishal was seen as police constable Muruganantham in his latest release, Laththi.

Vishal

Ajith Kumar portrayed the role of undercover cop Sathyadev in the 2015 drama, Yennai Arindhaal.

Ajith Kumar

Sandalwood star Dhananjaya will essay the role of a police officer in his upcoming action entertainer, Hoysala.

Dhananjaya 

Thank You star Naga Chaitanya will don the Khakhi in his forthcoming drama, Custody

Naga Chaitanya 

