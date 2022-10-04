Heading 3

Suriya's interesting
 Facts 

Priyanka Goud

OCT 04, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Suriya Instagram

Before kick-starting his acting career, Suriya worked at a garment export factory for a few months and during his tenure, he reportedly didn’t know the true identity that he is the son of a veteran actor Sivakumar

Image: Suriya Instagram

While Suriya is a well-known name in the Tamil film industry and needs no new introduction, it is not his real but stage name. The actor’s birth name is Saravanan Sivakumar

Image: Suriya Instagram

The name Suriya was given to him by director Mani Ratnam so as to avoid clash of names with actor, Saravanan. Mani Ratnam is known to have frequently used the name Suriya for characters in his films

Image: IMBD

Suriya’s debut film Nerukku Ner with Vijay was back by Mani Ratnam himself. Interestingly, many of Suriya’s films featured him with the same name like Unnai Ninaithu, Varanam Aayiram, and Rakhta Charitra 2

Image: Suriya Instagram

While Suriya made his acting debut in 1997, the actor was the first choice for filmmaker Vasanth’s romantic thriller Aasai, which was released in 1995 and featured Ajith Kumar

Image: Suriya Instagram

Suriya married pretty Tamil actress, Jyothika in 2006 after falling in love while shooting for films. They are considered one of the best couples in the South and serve major couple goals

Image: Suriya Instagram

The pair is blessed with two children – a daughter named Diya and a son named Dev. Jyothika also left her career after marriage

Image: IMBD

Suriya’s first four years in the industry were not fruitful one. However, the actor got his big break with the 2001 drama film, Nandha, which won him State Award

Image: Suriya Instagram

Apart from acting, the Ghajini star has also tried his hands at film production and playback singing

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Trisha's sarees for PS1 promotions

Click Here