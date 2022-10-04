Heading 3
Suriya's interesting
Facts
Priyanka Goud
OCT 04, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Suriya Instagram
Before kick-starting his acting career, Suriya worked at a garment export factory for a few months and during his tenure, he reportedly didn’t know the true identity that he is the son of a veteran actor Sivakumar
Image: Suriya Instagram
While Suriya is a well-known name in the Tamil film industry and needs no new introduction, it is not his real but stage name. The actor’s birth name is Saravanan Sivakumar
Image: Suriya Instagram
The name Suriya was given to him by director Mani Ratnam so as to avoid clash of names with actor, Saravanan. Mani Ratnam is known to have frequently used the name Suriya for characters in his films
Image: IMBD
Suriya’s debut film Nerukku Ner with Vijay was back by Mani Ratnam himself. Interestingly, many of Suriya’s films featured him with the same name like Unnai Ninaithu, Varanam Aayiram, and Rakhta Charitra 2
Image: Suriya Instagram
While Suriya made his acting debut in 1997, the actor was the first choice for filmmaker Vasanth’s romantic thriller Aasai, which was released in 1995 and featured Ajith Kumar
Image: Suriya Instagram
Suriya married pretty Tamil actress, Jyothika in 2006 after falling in love while shooting for films. They are considered one of the best couples in the South and serve major couple goals
Image: Suriya Instagram
The pair is blessed with two children – a daughter named Diya and a son named Dev. Jyothika also left her career after marriage
Image: IMBD
Suriya’s first four years in the industry were not fruitful one. However, the actor got his big break with the 2001 drama film, Nandha, which won him State Award
Image: Suriya Instagram
Apart from acting, the Ghajini star has also tried his hands at film production and playback singing
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Trisha's sarees for PS1 promotions