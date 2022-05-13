Entertainment

Surprising facts about Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson in Harry Potter

Robert Pattinson was 17 years old when he was cast as Cedric Diggory. In an interview, Pattinson said that he had to choose between his role in Harry Potter and attending university

Although Cedric Diggory was Pattinson's first major role, he was cast in a small role in 2004's Vanity Fair before Harry Potter

Vanity Fair

During an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Pattinson said he was expelled from his "elite" grade school for stealing pornographic magazines and selling them to his friends

Expelled from grade school

In addition to being able to play the piano and guitar, Pattinson sings and writes his own music. You might have heard his voice in his songs Never Think and Let Me Sign

Musician

Robert Pattinson told Ellen DeGeneres during his first appearance on her show that he doesn't really know how to drive

Not the best driver

From 2009 to 2012, Pattinson and Twilight co star Kristen Stewart won the MTV Movie and TV Award for best kiss four times. No other pairing has won two years in a row, let alone four

Award winning kisser

Robert Pattinson told Howard Stern in 2017 that he was almost fired from the role. According to the star, he was acting "too serious" as Edward and was told to lighten up

Almost fired from Twilight

Russian astronomer, Timur Kryachko, discovered an asteroid in 2014 and named it after Pattinson, reportedly because his wife suggested it

Asteroid named after him

Pattinson told Today in 2012 that he doesn't understand nickname culture and thinks his own, R-Patz,  "sounds like an antacid tablet."

R-Patz

Robert Pattinson told MTV in 2012, that on the first day of filming Twilight he almost tore his glute during a fight scene

Injury while shooting Twilight

