Sushant to Rishi: Celebrity Deaths 2020

December 17, 2020

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 after battling leukemia for two years

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his residence on June 14

Irrfan, who is popularly known for his roles in The Lunchbox, Life of Pi and more, passed away on April 29

Asif Basra died by suicide in his apartment on November 12

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke actor Samir Sharma also died by suicide in August 2020
Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3

Nishikant Kamat took his last breath on 17 August

Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame had tested positive for COVID-19, and died of cardiac arrest on 1 June

Legendary singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam left for his heavenly abode on September 25

Divya Bhatnagar, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, left for her heavenly abode on 7 December

