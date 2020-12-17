Sushant to Rishi: Celebrity Deaths 2020 December 17, 2020
Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 after battling leukemia for two years
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his residence on June 14
Irrfan, who is popularly known for his roles in The Lunchbox, Life of Pi and more, passed away on April 29
Asif Basra died by suicide in his apartment on November 12
Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke actor Samir Sharma also died by suicide in August 2020
Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3
Nishikant Kamat took his last breath on 17 August
Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame had tested positive for COVID-19, and died of cardiac arrest on 1 June
Legendary singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam left for his heavenly abode on September 25
Divya Bhatnagar, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, left for her heavenly abode on 7 December
