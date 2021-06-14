JUNE 14, 2021

Sushant
Singh
Rajput's best
movies

  Kai Po Che

Sushant Singh Rajput made his debut in 2013 with the lead character as Ishaan Bhatt in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che

  Shuddh Desi Romance

Sushant portrayed the lead character of Raghu Ram in the romantic drama, Shuddh Desi Romance

 PK

The actor floored audiences by playing the role of Sarfaraz Yousuf in Rajkumar Hirani’s blockbuster film, PK

 Detective Byomkesh Bakshy

Sushant Singh Rajput played the lead character in the mystery thriller film, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy

 MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Sushant Singh Rajput was highly praised in Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s sports biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story for his portrayal of the cricketer

 Raabta

Sushant appeared in the lead role as Jilaan and Shiv Kakkar in Raabta

  Kedarnath

He was also hailed for playing a Porter in the film, Kedarnath, which was based on the 2013 floods

 Sonchiriya

Sushant Singh Rajput is considered to have given one of his best performances on-screen as the lead character Lakhan Singh (Lakhna) in Sonchiriya

  Chhichhore

The late actor portrayed the role of Aniruddh Pathak in the commercially successful, Chhichhore

 Dil Bechara

Sushant Singh Rajput played the lead character of Manny in his last film Dil Bechara, but unfortunately passed away before its release

