JUNE 14, 2021
Sushant
Singh
Rajput's best
movies
Kai Po Che
Sushant Singh Rajput made his debut in 2013 with the lead character as Ishaan Bhatt in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che
Shuddh Desi Romance
Sushant portrayed the lead character of Raghu Ram in the romantic drama, Shuddh Desi Romance
PK
The actor floored audiences by playing the role of Sarfaraz Yousuf in Rajkumar Hirani’s blockbuster film, PK
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy
Sushant Singh Rajput played the lead character in the mystery thriller film, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy
MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
Sushant Singh Rajput was highly praised in Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s sports biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story for his portrayal of the cricketer
Raabta
Sushant appeared in the lead role as Jilaan and Shiv Kakkar in Raabta
Kedarnath
He was also hailed for playing a Porter in the film, Kedarnath, which was based on the 2013 floods
Sonchiriya
Sushant Singh Rajput is considered to have given one of his best performances on-screen as the lead character Lakhan Singh (Lakhna) in Sonchiriya
Chhichhore
The late actor portrayed the role of Aniruddh Pathak in the commercially successful, Chhichhore
Dil Bechara
Sushant Singh Rajput played the lead character of Manny in his last film Dil Bechara, but unfortunately passed away before its release
For more updates on Sushant Singh Rajput, follow PINKVILLA