Entertainment
Saloni Arora
MAY 04, 2022
Sushmita Sen bonds with her daughters
Unbreakable bond
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Sushmita Sen captured an incredible moment with her daughters and said sometimes a picture can reflect the very core of one’s essence
Sushmita Sen shares a special bond with Alisah and her social media feed is full of their jamming sessions
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Jamming session
The actress along with her daughters conducts live conversations with them
Live sessions with fans
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Mommy Sushmita has been Alisha’s official hairdresser since she was 3
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Beauty time
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
The ‘Aarya 2’ actress’ daughters and her mother are her love, strength and support
Love, strength & support
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Be it family trips or dinner outings, Sushmita’s go-to-people are her daughters Alisha and Renee
Travel partners
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
To stay consistent and motivated, Sushmita, Alisha and Renee workout together
Dancing sessions
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
From raising her girls to imbibing good values in them, Sushmita stood by them throughout their lives
Three Musketeers
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Sushmita has been nurturing her kids to the best of her capability
Responsible girls
Image credit: Sushmita Sen Instagram
For the actress, her daughters are her core strength and she has made sure to give them the best
A bond forever
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Daily soaps started in 2022