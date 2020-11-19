Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood
As revealed by Sushmita, it was Rohman who DM'ed her on Instagram
She accidentally opened his message and replied to him
After getting a reply from Sushmita, Rohman responded and said, 'I am jumping from one room to another'
Rohman then offered her to come to play football with him but instead, she asked for coffee
The couple met each other in person and after spending time and knowing each other, they began dating
The couple always express their love for each other on social media
There have been rumours of trouble in their paradise as well
However, Rohman and Sushmita are still together and very much in love
Rohman is also close to Sushmita's daughters, Renee and Alisah
The rumours of their marriage keeps creating buzz all the time