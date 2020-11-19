Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl's love story

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood

As revealed by Sushmita, it was Rohman who DM'ed her on Instagram

She accidentally opened his message and replied to him

After getting a reply from Sushmita, Rohman responded and said, 'I am jumping from one room to another'

Rohman then offered her to come to play football with him but instead, she asked for coffee

The couple met each other in person and after spending time and knowing each other, they began dating

The couple always express their love for each other on social media

There have been rumours of trouble in their paradise as well

However, Rohman and Sushmita are still together and very much in love

Rohman is also close to Sushmita's daughters, Renee and Alisah

The rumours of their marriage keeps creating buzz all the time

