Sushmita Sen’s stunning selfies

Shefali Fernandes

AUGUST 09, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Sushmita Sen Instagram

Sushmita Sen flaunts her million-dollar smile and is seen wearing a pair of sunglasses

Flaunting her smile

Photo: Sushmita Sen Instagram

Sushmita Sen shared a photo wherein she was dressed in a blue coloured sleeveless top with a plunging neckline

 Looking radiant

Photo: Sushmita Sen Instagram

The actress shared a stunning selfie from her recent vacation from Sardinia, Italy as she is seen basking in the Italian sun

Basking in the sun

Photo: Sushmita Sen Instagram

Sushmita Sen shines vibrantly in a 'carfie' where she is seen wearing a pink scarf and sunglasses

Carfie

Photo: Sushmita Sen Instagram

Amazing abs

Sushmita Sen shared a selfie flaunting her perfectly toned abs standing in front of the mirror wearing a black gym outfit

Photo: Sushmita Sen Instagram

The gorgeous actress is seen looking very dreamy in this picture and it will surely brighten up your day

Timeless diva

Photo: Sushmita Sen Instagram

Sushmita Sen is seen looking every bit stunning as she shares a selfie in her glowy makeup

Glam selfie

Photo: Sushmita Sen Instagram

Sushmita Sen looks flawless in a monochrome picture as she flaunts her smile

Mesmerising in monochrome click

Photo: Sushmita Sen Instagram

Sushmita Sen posted a stunning photograph of herself in funky sunglasses and soaking in the sun

Sun-kissed beauty

Photo: Sushmita Sen Instagram

Sushmita Sen shared a smiling selfie and looked all pretty in her haircut. She looked every bit gorgeous in the chic glares and pout

New hair

