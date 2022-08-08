Heading 3
Sushmita Sen’s stunning selfies
Shefali Fernandes
AUGUST 09, 2022
Photo: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Sushmita Sen flaunts her million-dollar smile and is seen wearing a pair of sunglasses
Flaunting her smile
Photo: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Sushmita Sen shared a photo wherein she was dressed in a blue coloured sleeveless top with a plunging neckline
Looking radiant
Photo: Sushmita Sen Instagram
The actress shared a stunning selfie from her recent vacation from Sardinia, Italy as she is seen basking in the Italian sun
Basking in the sun
Photo: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Sushmita Sen shines vibrantly in a 'carfie' where she is seen wearing a pink scarf and sunglasses
Carfie
Photo: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Amazing abs
Sushmita Sen shared a selfie flaunting her perfectly toned abs standing in front of the mirror wearing a black gym outfit
Photo: Sushmita Sen Instagram
The gorgeous actress is seen looking very dreamy in this picture and it will surely brighten up your day
Timeless diva
Photo: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Sushmita Sen is seen looking every bit stunning as she shares a selfie in her glowy makeup
Glam selfie
Photo: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Sushmita Sen looks flawless in a monochrome picture as she flaunts her smile
Mesmerising in monochrome click
Photo: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Sushmita Sen posted a stunning photograph of herself in funky sunglasses and soaking in the sun
Sun-kissed beauty
Photo: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Sushmita Sen shared a smiling selfie and looked all pretty in her haircut. She looked every bit gorgeous in the chic glares and pout
New hair
