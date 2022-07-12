Heading 3

Sushmita Sen’s stylish airport looks

Prerna Verma

JULY 12, 2022

Sushmita Sen believes in comfort over style and opts for a tracksuit for her airport look with ballerinas

Comfort over style

Sushmita wore a black tee over denims and completed her look with red loafer shoes and a pair of sunglasses

The lady in black

Sushmita looked stylish as she wore a black full sleeves tee with denims and knee-high boots

The stylish diva

Look at that jacket that Sushmita paired along with her outfit! She also wore ripped jeans to give it a more funky look

Sass queen

Sushmita gave boss lady vibes in this black coat that she paired over her white tee and ripped denims

The boss lady vibe

Sushmita wore a blue top that she paired with ripped jeans yet again and slayed her airport look

The slayer

Sushmita often makes heads turn with her fashion game and believes in keeping it simple yet stylish for her airport look

The red long coat look

Sushmita looked funky in this sleeveless tee that she paired with ripped jeans and tied a jacket around her waist

The funky look

Who can wear a velvet tracksuit and still manage to look amazing? Well, Sushmita is definitely doing that

Comfort queen

Sushmita wore a blue jumper and a tee along with sports shoes

Elegance overload

