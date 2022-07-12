Heading 3
Sushmita Sen’s stylish airport looks
Prerna Verma
JULY 12, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Pinkvilla
Sushmita Sen believes in comfort over style and opts for a tracksuit for her airport look with ballerinas
Comfort over style
Image: Pinkvilla
Sushmita wore a black tee over denims and completed her look with red loafer shoes and a pair of sunglasses
The lady in black
Image: Pinkvilla
Sushmita looked stylish as she wore a black full sleeves tee with denims and knee-high boots
The stylish diva
Image: Pinkvilla
Look at that jacket that Sushmita paired along with her outfit! She also wore ripped jeans to give it a more funky look
Sass queen
Image: Pinkvilla
Sushmita gave boss lady vibes in this black coat that she paired over her white tee and ripped denims
The boss lady vibe
Image: Pinkvilla
Sushmita wore a blue top that she paired with ripped jeans yet again and slayed her airport look
The slayer
Image: Pinkvilla
Sushmita often makes heads turn with her fashion game and believes in keeping it simple yet stylish for her airport look
The red long coat look
Sushmita looked funky in this sleeveless tee that she paired with ripped jeans and tied a jacket around her waist
The funky look
Image: Pinkvilla
Image: pinkvilla
Who can wear a velvet tracksuit and still manage to look amazing? Well, Sushmita is definitely doing that
Comfort queen
Image: Pinkvilla
Sushmita wore a blue jumper and a tee along with sports shoes
Elegance overload
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shahid Kapoor’s PICS with Misha & Zain