Sushmita Sen’s best performances
A romantic drama starring Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor known for its emotional storyline and soulful music, particularly the song Pehli Pehli Baar Mohabbat Ki Hai
Sirf Tum (1999)
In this comedy film, Sushmita Sen played the role of Rupali, a modern and confident woman. Her portrayal was both hilarious and endearing, adding a touch of glamour to the film
Biwi No. 1 (1999)
Sushmita Sen's role as Chandini in this action-comedy was memorable. Her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan and her emotional depth in the character made this film a fan favorite
Main Hoon Na (2004)
A lighthearted Bollywood romantic comedy starring Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen. The film explores themes of love and mistaken identity, offering a delightful mix of humor and romance
Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005)
This emotional drama showcased Sushmita Sen’s acting depth as she portrayed a complex character, Rewa. Her performance in this film received critical acclaim
Filhaal… (2002)
Sushmita Sen's character as Neha Srivastav, a woman who trains blind men, gets involved in a heist, was both intriguing and heartfelt. Her nuanced performance added a unique dimension to the film
Aankhen (2002)
In this horror thriller, Sushmita Sen played the role of a mother who faces supernatural occurrences in her new home. Her portrayal of the character was both haunting and impactful
Vaastu Shastra (2004)
Sushmita Sen took on the challenging role of Basanti, a prostitute, in this thought-provoking drama. Her performance was lauded for its depth and sensitivity
Chingaari (2006)
A unique biographical series based on the life of a transgender, social activist Gauri Sawant who has made a lot of contributions to make the society a better place
Taali (2023)
