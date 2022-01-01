Sushmita Sen’s
inspirational quotes
Pinkvilla Desk
SEPT 12, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
On creating own path
“Carve your own way, choose not to drift along.”
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
On friendship
“Nurture friendships, honor your words.”
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
On dreaming
“Remember your dreams. Do one thing every day that scares you.”
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
On knowledge
“Arm yourself with the knowledge it’ll be your greatest strength one day.”
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
On courage
“The only way to go beyond things is to go through them.”
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
On hard work
“Work hard…Command Results, Demand Nothing.”
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
On womanhood
“The world would be a better place if the woman decides what she wants for herself.”
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
“I love my father. He once told someone – “Please look at my daughter. Do you think I’ve raised her in a way that her only identity is to be someone’s wife?”
On marriage and identity
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
On objectification
“She” we celebrate “she” we do not objectify!
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
On motherhood
“Just because a woman gives birth to a child that doesn’t make her a mother. How she raises one. Makes one.”
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
On celebrating oneself
“Celebrating ‘You’ has to come from you first. Why wait for someone else to celebrate you.”
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Revelations from FLOBW 2