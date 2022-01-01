Heading 3

Sushmita Sen’s

inspirational quotes

Pinkvilla Desk

SEPT 12, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram

On creating own path

“Carve your own way, choose not to drift along.”

Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram

On friendship

“Nurture friendships, honor your words.”

Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram

On dreaming

“Remember your dreams. Do one thing every day that scares you.”

Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram

On knowledge

“Arm yourself with the knowledge it’ll be your greatest strength one day.”

Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram

On courage

“The only way to go beyond things is to go through them.”

Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram

On hard work

“Work hard…Command Results, Demand Nothing.”

Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram

On womanhood

“The world would be a better place if the woman decides what she wants for herself.”

Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram

“I love my father. He once told someone – “Please look at my daughter. Do you think I’ve raised her in a way that her only identity is to be someone’s wife?”

On marriage and identity

Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram

On objectification

“She” we celebrate “she” we do not objectify!

Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram

On motherhood

“Just because a woman gives birth to a child that doesn’t make her a mother. How she raises one. Makes one.”

Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram

On celebrating oneself

“Celebrating ‘You’ has to come from you first. Why wait for someone else to celebrate you.”

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:  Revelations from FLOBW 2

Click Here