Sushmita Sen’s
rigorous workout
Prerna Verma
SEPT 18, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
That stretch
Look at Sushmita stretching her legs like a pro. She is standing in front of a mirror with one leg stretched with the support of the wall
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Sexy back!
So many of us wish to have those cuts and muscles! Sushmita flaunts her back as she does a back workout
Video: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Core strength
Sushmita’s strength still remains intact. Look at her balance her entire body upside down
Video: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Balanced act
Sushmita takes Rohman’s support and stands on his legs to hold a difficult pose. This again proves the strength the actress has
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Body balance on toes
Sushmita holds her entire body on one toe and can be seen doing this difficult pose effortlessly
Video: Sushmita Sen Instagram
The effortless plank
Sushmita makes a workout look easy and effortless
Video: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Hard work in the gym
We bet this workout video of Sushmita will surely make you want to hit the gym
Video: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Sushmita gets that perfect peak as she does the mountain pose
Mountain pose
Video: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Dancing with daughters
They say dancing is one of the best ways to workout and what can be better than dancing with your daughters
Video: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Meditation
It is not just your body that needs exercise but your mind and brain too and that can be achieved by Yoga
