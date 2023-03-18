MAR 18, 2023
Sushmita Sen's stunning pictures
She took to Instagram on Women’s day and posted this gorgeous picture of hers in a blue sweater
Source: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Wonder woman
Source: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Sushmita Sen looks perfect in this pantsuit attire giving boss vibes
Boss lady
She posted the first look of her upcoming film ‘Taali’
Source: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Upcoming film
She posted this beautiful picture of herself in a flowy kaftan
Source: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Winning smile
Source: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Perfect selfie
Take some selfie inspiration from the diva herself
She poses perfect in a black top, jacket, and denims
Source: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Keeping it casual
Sushmita Sen poses in front of a stunning ocean view
Source: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Vacay goals
The actress posted a series of pictures of herself working out
Source: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Working out
Sushmita Sen looks elegant wrapped in this floral pink saree
Source: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Six yard wonder
Sushmita strikes a tough Yoga pose and stuns everyone
Source: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Yoga girl
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.