Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Entertainment

January 29, 2024

Swap your life with movie characters

Embark on adventures like Bunny, chasing dreams and wanderlust, but remember, running away from love and roots might leave you longing for home

Bunny (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

Image: Imdb 

A life filled with infectious energy and spontaneity, but be careful; her impulsive nature can lead to some unexpected turns

Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram 

Geet (Jab We Met)

Step into Aisha's stylish shoes, where fashion and glamour meet matchmaking, but beware, her love for planning others' lives can lead to chic chaos

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram/ Kunal Gupta photography 

Aisha Kapoor (Aisha)

Kabir, you'll explore breathtaking Spain and discover life beyond work, but watch out for your hesitancy to face personal truths that really matter

Kabir (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara)

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram 

As Kaira, you'll navigate the complexities of modern relationships and careers, but learning to open up about your inner turmoil is a challenge you'll face

Kaira (Dear Zindagi)

Image: Imdb 

Embrace Jai's journey: a sweet, non-confrontational guy discovering love and friendship's depth while learning to stand up for himself

Jai (Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na)

Image: Imdb 

As Kabir, you navigate the high seas of family expectations and business pressures while yearning for true love and personal freedom

Kabir Mehra (Dil Dhadakne Do)

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram 

Naina a naive woman with a strong career plan to an independent woman with true happiness filled in her heart and a blend of friendship 

Naina (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Embrace Rancho's philosophy of pursuing passion over conformity in this inspiring journey through engineering college

Rancho (3 Idiots)

Image: Imdb 

Rani (Queen) 

Image: Imdb

Embark on a solo journey of self-discovery and empowerment as Rani, rediscovering your strength and independence 

