Jiya Surana
Entertainment
January 29, 2024
Swap your life with movie characters
Embark on adventures like Bunny, chasing dreams and wanderlust, but remember, running away from love and roots might leave you longing for home
Bunny (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)
Image: Imdb
A life filled with infectious energy and spontaneity, but be careful; her impulsive nature can lead to some unexpected turns
Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram
Geet (Jab We Met)
Step into Aisha's stylish shoes, where fashion and glamour meet matchmaking, but beware, her love for planning others' lives can lead to chic chaos
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram/ Kunal Gupta photography
Aisha Kapoor (Aisha)
Kabir, you'll explore breathtaking Spain and discover life beyond work, but watch out for your hesitancy to face personal truths that really matter
Kabir (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara)
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
As Kaira, you'll navigate the complexities of modern relationships and careers, but learning to open up about your inner turmoil is a challenge you'll face
Kaira (Dear Zindagi)
Image: Imdb
Embrace Jai's journey: a sweet, non-confrontational guy discovering love and friendship's depth while learning to stand up for himself
Jai (Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na)
Image: Imdb
As Kabir, you navigate the high seas of family expectations and business pressures while yearning for true love and personal freedom
Kabir Mehra (Dil Dhadakne Do)
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Naina a naive woman with a strong career plan to an independent woman with true happiness filled in her heart and a blend of friendship
Naina (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Embrace Rancho's philosophy of pursuing passion over conformity in this inspiring journey through engineering college
Rancho (3 Idiots)
Image: Imdb
Rani (Queen)
Image: Imdb
Embark on a solo journey of self-discovery and empowerment as Rani, rediscovering your strength and independence
