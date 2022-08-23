Heading 3

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap's bond

Prerna Verma

AUGUST 24, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap looked happy and chirpy as they posed with their entire gang in the UK

The poser gang

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

If you are able to make someone laugh at all times then there is definitely a connection. Well, Taapsee and Anurag share that special actor-director connection

Always making each other laugh

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Anurag jokes with Taapsee and sits on her lap to pose for the picture

The crazy duo

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Taapsee and Anurag share a warm bond and this hug is proof of it

Best pals

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

They say you should always be around people who make you laugh and guess Taapsee has made her choice clear when it comes to her professional life

Laughter is the best medicine

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

The actor-director bond

A film is a result of how comfortable the director and actor are with each other and we can see Taapsee and Anurag’s combination is a hit

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

If you read Taapsee’s caption on this picture, you will know that Anurag often boosts her confidence and pushes her to move forward

Boosting each other’s confidence

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Anurag made sure that there was never a dull moment on sets and often made actors laugh

Never a dull moment on the set

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Anurag and Taapsee have a special bond with each other and that is of trust more than anything

The man with a vision

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

This picture is from the sets of Manmarziyaan when Taapsee and Anurag goofed around

The goofy duo

