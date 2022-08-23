Heading 3
Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap's bond
Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap looked happy and chirpy as they posed with their entire gang in the UK
The poser gang
If you are able to make someone laugh at all times then there is definitely a connection. Well, Taapsee and Anurag share that special actor-director connection
Always making each other laugh
Anurag jokes with Taapsee and sits on her lap to pose for the picture
The crazy duo
Taapsee and Anurag share a warm bond and this hug is proof of it
Best pals
They say you should always be around people who make you laugh and guess Taapsee has made her choice clear when it comes to her professional life
Laughter is the best medicine
The actor-director bond
A film is a result of how comfortable the director and actor are with each other and we can see Taapsee and Anurag’s combination is a hit
If you read Taapsee’s caption on this picture, you will know that Anurag often boosts her confidence and pushes her to move forward
Boosting each other’s confidence
Anurag made sure that there was never a dull moment on sets and often made actors laugh
Never a dull moment on the set
Anurag and Taapsee have a special bond with each other and that is of trust more than anything
The man with a vision
This picture is from the sets of Manmarziyaan when Taapsee and Anurag goofed around
The goofy duo
