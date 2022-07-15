Heading 3

Taapsee Pannu & Mathias Boe's love story

Shefali Fernandes

JULY 15, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Mathias Boe Instagram

Taapsee and Mathias reportedly met after she went to watch one of his games several years ago

First meeting

Photo: Pinkvilla

In the past, Tapsee revealed how they then connected over Twitter and their friendship developed, which soon blossomed into romance

 Falling in love

Photo: Mathias Boe Instagram

Mathias Boe is a former badminton player from Denmark. He is currently the men's doubles coach for the India National Badminton Team

Who is Mathias Boe?

Photo: Mathias Boe Instagram

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe seemed to have confirmed their relationship in pictures from the Maldives

Making it Insta-official

Photo: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Taapsee’s sister Shagun had taken the credit for introducing her to her boyfriend

Tapsee’s sister introduced them

Photo: Pinkvilla

On marriage plans, Taapsee said that she does not want a big fat Indian wedding, but it'll be a close-knit family affair

Marriage plans

Photo: Taapsee Pannu Twitter

Taapsee Pannu revealed how her parents are aware of her relationship with Mathias

Parents' approval

Photo: Pinkvilla

Pannu has also been often spotted at Boe’s matches. Recently, she also praised her BF as the Indian Badminton team won Thomas Cup

Turning a cheerleader for BF

Pannu told ETimes, "I have a life and a job of my own, which is very different from his and we like to keep it apart.”

Taking tips from each other

Photo : Pinkvilla

Photo: Mathias Boe Instagram

While Taapsee and Mathias refrain from indulging in social media PDA, they are often spotted on each other's social media handles

Keeping it low-key

Photo: Mathias Boe Instagram

Mathias shares a respectful relationship with her father. He also shares a close bond with Taapsee's sister and they have often gone on vacations

Sharing close bond with Taapsee’s family

