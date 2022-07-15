Heading 3
Photo: Mathias Boe Instagram
Taapsee and Mathias reportedly met after she went to watch one of his games several years ago
First meeting
Photo: Pinkvilla
In the past, Tapsee revealed how they then connected over Twitter and their friendship developed, which soon blossomed into romance
Falling in love
Photo: Mathias Boe Instagram
Mathias Boe is a former badminton player from Denmark. He is currently the men's doubles coach for the India National Badminton Team
Who is Mathias Boe?
Photo: Mathias Boe Instagram
Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe seemed to have confirmed their relationship in pictures from the Maldives
Making it Insta-official
Photo: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
Taapsee’s sister Shagun had taken the credit for introducing her to her boyfriend
Tapsee’s sister introduced them
Photo: Pinkvilla
On marriage plans, Taapsee said that she does not want a big fat Indian wedding, but it'll be a close-knit family affair
Marriage plans
Photo: Taapsee Pannu Twitter
Taapsee Pannu revealed how her parents are aware of her relationship with Mathias
Parents' approval
Photo: Pinkvilla
Pannu has also been often spotted at Boe’s matches. Recently, she also praised her BF as the Indian Badminton team won Thomas Cup
Turning a cheerleader for BF
Pannu told ETimes, "I have a life and a job of my own, which is very different from his and we like to keep it apart.”
Taking tips from each other
Photo : Pinkvilla
Photo: Mathias Boe Instagram
While Taapsee and Mathias refrain from indulging in social media PDA, they are often spotted on each other's social media handles
Keeping it low-key
Photo: Mathias Boe Instagram
Mathias shares a respectful relationship with her father. He also shares a close bond with Taapsee's sister and they have often gone on vacations
Sharing close bond with Taapsee’s family
