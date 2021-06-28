lesser-known facts
Taapsee Pannu’s June 28, 2021
Taapsee Pannu has been born and brought up in Delhi and is a true “Delhiite” by heart
The talented actor has a younger sister named Shagun Pannu
Unlike most children, Taapsee used to love going to school and was always active in co-curricular activities
Taapsee Pannu was nicknamed as “Maggie” and “Glam Doll” in her childhood due to her curly hair
The actor started learning Kathak and Bharatnatyam when she was in the fourth grade and excelled in it. She won many intercollege dance competitions
Taapsee was always a bright student, and scored 90 percent in the 12th Class and went on to pursue engineering at GTBIT College
Taapsee Pannu entered showbiz by participating in Channel V’s Get Gorgeous beauty pageant
Taapsee participated in the Miss India 2008 pageant and has won the title of Pantaloons Femina Miss Fresh Face and Safi Femina Miss Beautiful Skin
She already established herself in the South Indian movie industry before becoming an acclaimed actor in Bollywood
