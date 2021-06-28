lesser-known facts

Taapsee Pannu’s

June 28, 2021

Taapsee Pannu has been born and brought up in Delhi and is a true “Delhiite” by heart

The talented actor has a younger sister named Shagun Pannu

Unlike most children, Taapsee used to love going to school and was always active in co-curricular activities

Taapsee Pannu was nicknamed as “Maggie” and “Glam Doll” in her childhood due to her curly hair

The actor started learning Kathak and Bharatnatyam when she was in the fourth grade and excelled in it. She won many intercollege dance competitions

Taapsee was always a bright student, and scored 90 percent in the 12th Class and went on to  pursue engineering at GTBIT College

Taapsee Pannu entered showbiz by participating in Channel V’s Get Gorgeous beauty pageant

Taapsee participated in the Miss India 2008 pageant and has won the title of Pantaloons Femina Miss Fresh Face and Safi Femina Miss Beautiful Skin

She already established herself in the South Indian movie industry before becoming an acclaimed actor in Bollywood

