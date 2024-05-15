Heading 3

Tabu bags Dune: Prophecy, Deets Inside

Known for her incredible contribution to Indian Cinema, Tabu is among the very few actresses from 90s who are still very active and never fails to impress with her performances 

TABU

The actress was recently seen in a heist-comedy, Crew along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon. The movie collected 150 crores gross at the global box office 

 Last Release 

The super talented actress is now making waves for a big International project 

 What's hot? 

According to Variety, Tabu has joined the cast of Frank Herbert's Dune: Prophecy 

 Reports 

It is an American science-fiction series that serves as the prequel to Denis Villenueve's Dune (2021) 

Dune: Prophecy 

Tabu is reportedly playing the role of Sister Francesca in the series 

Tabu's Character 

Beside Tabu, the starcast of Dune: Prophecy includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Mark Strong, Jade Anouka, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Chris Mason, Jodhi May, and Josh Heuston 

 Ensemble Star Cast 

The TV series Dune: Prophecy is scheduled to be released on Max in late 2024 

 Streaming Date 

Previously, Tabu has worked in Mira Nair's The Namesake (2006) and Ang Lee's Life of Pi (2012). The latter went onto winning four Academy Awards in different categories

Tabu's Previous International Work 

Tabu's Achievements

Tabu is a two-time National Award winning actress. In 2011, she was honored with Padma Shri award for her contribution to cinema

