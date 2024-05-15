Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
may 15, 2024
Tabu bags Dune: Prophecy, Deets Inside
Known for her incredible contribution to Indian Cinema, Tabu is among the very few actresses from 90s who are still very active and never fails to impress with her performances
TABU
Images: Tabu's Instagram
The actress was recently seen in a heist-comedy, Crew along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon. The movie collected 150 crores gross at the global box office
Last Release
Images: Tabu's Instagram
The super talented actress is now making waves for a big International project
What's hot?
Images: Tabu's Instagram
According to Variety, Tabu has joined the cast of Frank Herbert's Dune: Prophecy
Reports
Images: Tabu's Instagram
It is an American science-fiction series that serves as the prequel to Denis Villenueve's Dune (2021)
Dune: Prophecy
Images: Tabu's Instagram
Tabu is reportedly playing the role of Sister Francesca in the series
Images: Tabu's Instagram
Tabu's Character
Beside Tabu, the starcast of Dune: Prophecy includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Mark Strong, Jade Anouka, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Chris Mason, Jodhi May, and Josh Heuston
Ensemble Star Cast
Image: imdb
The TV series Dune: Prophecy is scheduled to be released on Max in late 2024
Streaming Date
Images: Tabu's Instagram
Previously, Tabu has worked in Mira Nair's The Namesake (2006) and Ang Lee's Life of Pi (2012). The latter went onto winning four Academy Awards in different categories
Tabu's Previous International Work
Images: Tabu's Instagram
Tabu's Achievements
Images: Tabu's Instagram
Tabu is a two-time National Award winning actress. In 2011, she was honored with Padma Shri award for her contribution to cinema
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.