Taimur & Inaaya's

Aug
04, 2021

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little munchkin Taimur and Soha Ali Khan’s little daughter Inaaya Naumi are the cutest and popular star kids in Bollywood

The doting mothers, Kareena and Soha, often share adorable pictures of their kids leaving netizens in awe

Soha Ali Khan had mentioned in an interview that Inaaya is very caring and a protective elder sister to little TimTIm 

Just a year apart, Taimur and Inaaya have grown up together and are part of all the Pataudi family events together 

Taimur and Inaaya even play dress up games and are DC fans

The cousins share a tight knit connection and visit each other's homes often and also love traveling together with their families

Taimur loves nature and is quite outdoorsy. Inaaya often accompanies her little brother and the duo love playing together

The kids have great style and we love how they resemble each other though Saif had said Inaaya is soft and gentle while Titim is the ‘gunda’ in the house

Taimur and Inaaya's ice cream photo was a major hit on social media

Timtim and Inni seem to enjoy soaking in the sun while having their rooftop meal after playing by the pool

