Take cues from Kartik Aaryan's style
Anjali Sinha
JULY 28, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Kartik looks dapper in a blue suit which he wore for an event
Suit up
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
He dons a black jumper with denim and looks like an absolute delight
Casual & classy
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Take cues from Kartik's style when next time you are planning a trip
Vacay ready
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
The Punchnama baby aces every look be it casual or formal
Oh my heart
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
The star opts for a printed shirt with a few accessories and we cannot keep our eyes off him
Smoking hot
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Kartik aces the semi-formal look in a black shirt with matching trousers and a white blazer
Hello handsome
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
The actor exudes charm in this every day look and we are taking notes!
Kukkad Kamaal Da
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
He looks super sexy in messy hair, and the golden hour adds charm to this selfie
Messy hair, don't care
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Boys! Take notes from Kartik's leather jacket look as it will surely help you on your next date
Monochromatic
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
He looks proper in a turtle-neck look with a blazer
Winter fashion
