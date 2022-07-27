Heading 3

Take cues from Kartik Aaryan's style

Anjali Sinha

JULY 28, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik looks dapper in a blue suit which he wore for an event

Suit up

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

He dons a black jumper with denim and looks like an absolute delight

Casual & classy

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Take cues from Kartik's style when next time you are planning a trip

Vacay ready

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

The Punchnama baby aces every look be it casual or formal

Oh my heart

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

The star opts for a printed shirt with a few accessories and we cannot keep our eyes off him

Smoking hot

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik aces the semi-formal look in a black shirt with matching trousers and a white blazer

Hello handsome

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

The actor exudes charm in this every day look and we are taking notes!

Kukkad Kamaal Da

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

He looks super sexy in messy hair, and the golden hour adds charm to this selfie

Messy hair, don't care

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Boys! Take notes from Kartik's leather jacket look as it will surely help you on your next date

Monochromatic

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

He looks proper in a turtle-neck look with a blazer

Winter fashion

