Entertainment

Prerna Verma

PINKVILLA STORIES

MAY 19, 2022

Heading 3

Take cues from Kiara Advani’s dresses

|

Yellow fellow

Image: Kiara Advani Pinkvilla

Kiara stuns in this yellow asymmetric dress with a tube neck and thigh-high slit

Sassy in Red

Image: Kiara Advani Pinkvilla

Every girl needs that bling in her life and well this red sequined dress is doing just that for Kiara. The dress is stylish as it has cuts on both sides and the actress has paired it with a blazer of the same colour

Kiara slays in this Pink gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit

Video: Kiara Advani Instagram

Pretty in Pink

Look at this gorgeous beauty raising temperatures in her silver sequined backless gown

The backless queen

Video: Kiara Advani Instagram

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The water baby

Kiara looks lovely in this beach dress with a deep back and is ready to dive into the water

Video: Kiara Advani Instagram

Take cues from Kiara’s beige easy breezy dress for your next trip with friends

Easy breezy picnic dress

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara wore this cute baby pink ruffled off-shoulder dress for the promotions of her film Good Newwz

Ruffled dress

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

We bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her shiny sequined dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit

Sequin dress

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara looks like a doll in this light pink coloured satin off-shoulder gown

The satin gown

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani looks cute in this floral mini dress as she enjoys a gala time on her vacation

The floral mini dress

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Tara Sutaria's bralette fashion

Click Here