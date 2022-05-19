Take cues from Kiara Advani’s dresses

Kiara stuns in this yellow asymmetric dress with a tube neck and thigh-high slit
Sassy in Red
Image: Kiara Advani Pinkvilla
Every girl needs that bling in her life and well this red sequined dress is doing just that for Kiara. The dress is stylish as it has cuts on both sides and the actress has paired it with a blazer of the same colour
Kiara slays in this Pink gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit
Video: Kiara Advani Instagram
Pretty in Pink
Look at this gorgeous beauty raising temperatures in her silver sequined backless gown
The backless queen
Video: Kiara Advani Instagram
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The water baby
Kiara looks lovely in this beach dress with a deep back and is ready to dive into the water
Video: Kiara Advani Instagram
Take cues from Kiara’s beige easy breezy dress for your next trip with friends
Easy breezy picnic dress
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara wore this cute baby pink ruffled off-shoulder dress for the promotions of her film Good Newwz
Ruffled dress
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
We bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her shiny sequined dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit
Sequin dress
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara looks like a doll in this light pink coloured satin off-shoulder gown
The satin gown
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani looks cute in this floral mini dress as she enjoys a gala time on her vacation
The floral mini dress
