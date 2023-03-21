MAR 21, 2023

Heading 3

Take grooming tips from Bollywood hunks

Ranveer Singh has sported a ton of beard looks down the years. He uses a beard shampoo to keep his facial hair well-nourished

Source: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer Singh

Source: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

He uses beard oil to keep his beard from getting frizzy. To avoid split ends, he says regular trimming does the job

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Varun Dhawan follows a cleanse and moisturize routine. Since he has an oily skin, he uses oil-free moisturizer to hydrate his face after every wash

Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan

He sports a simple and consistent skincare routine paired with a beard oil to maintain his skin and facial hair

Source: Harshvarrdhan Kapoor Instagram

Harshvarrdhan Kapoor

Source: Arjun Rampal Instagram

Arjun Rampal

He feels everyone should be well-groomed and doing so adds to a person’s confidence. He emphasizes that staying hydrated is the best thing you can do for your skin 

He slathers on a thick layer of sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 50 to protect his skin from sun damage. Apart from this, he suggests people should more often get manicures and pedicures

Source: John Abraham Instagram

John Abraham

Shahid Kapoor always has a well-groomed beard and hair look. His personal beard trimmer is his favorite tool to tidy things up regularly

Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor

He went through a total transformation since his days of Masaan. He follows a strict gym routine paired with a diet of fruit smoothies and various fluids to keep his body and skin healthy

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky Kaushal

Kartik Aaryan’s career has only seen an upward climb since his debut. The actor maintains his smooth skin with a homemade face pack

Source: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik Aaryan

You must wonder how Anil Kapoor still enjoys a wrinkle-free young look. The actor says Yoga is the secret to his youthful look

Source: Anil Kapoor Instagram

Anil Kapoor

