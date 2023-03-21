MAR 21, 2023
Take grooming tips from Bollywood hunks
Ranveer Singh has sported a ton of beard looks down the years. He uses a beard shampoo to keep his facial hair well-nourished
Source: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer Singh
Source: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
He uses beard oil to keep his beard from getting frizzy. To avoid split ends, he says regular trimming does the job
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Varun Dhawan follows a cleanse and moisturize routine. Since he has an oily skin, he uses oil-free moisturizer to hydrate his face after every wash
Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan
He sports a simple and consistent skincare routine paired with a beard oil to maintain his skin and facial hair
Source: Harshvarrdhan Kapoor Instagram
Harshvarrdhan Kapoor
Source: Arjun Rampal Instagram
Arjun Rampal
He feels everyone should be well-groomed and doing so adds to a person’s confidence. He emphasizes that staying hydrated is the best thing you can do for your skin
He slathers on a thick layer of sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 50 to protect his skin from sun damage. Apart from this, he suggests people should more often get manicures and pedicures
Source: John Abraham Instagram
John Abraham
Shahid Kapoor always has a well-groomed beard and hair look. His personal beard trimmer is his favorite tool to tidy things up regularly
Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid Kapoor
He went through a total transformation since his days of Masaan. He follows a strict gym routine paired with a diet of fruit smoothies and various fluids to keep his body and skin healthy
Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky Kaushal
Kartik Aaryan’s career has only seen an upward climb since his debut. The actor maintains his smooth skin with a homemade face pack
Source: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Kartik Aaryan
You must wonder how Anil Kapoor still enjoys a wrinkle-free young look. The actor says Yoga is the secret to his youthful look
Source: Anil Kapoor Instagram
Anil Kapoor
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.