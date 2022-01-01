Take style cues from
Shahid Kapoor
Anjali Sinha
SEPT 23, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Party ready
The actor looked party-ready in a statement black pantsuit
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Like a boss
He donned a printed blazer with matching pants and a white shirt and looked handsome
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Tenu suit suit karda
Boys, take notes from this classy black suit for your next function
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Hello Handsome
The star looked like a hunk in a quirky shirt with blue denim pants
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
It’s a vibe
Shahid donned an all-white and looked super stylish
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Kukkad Kamal Da
He looked hot in black ethnic wear. Boys, are you taking notes
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Hot hunk
We love this quirky avatar of Shahid as he wore a leather overcoat with a matching t-shirt and pants
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
We love how he elevated this basic white tee and blue denim look with his cool attitude
Chill scenes
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
What a hottie
The Kabir Singh actor looked hot in a half-sleeved green round-neck t-shirt
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Denim-on-denim
Shahid Kapoor aced the denim-on-denim trend like a pro
