Take style cues from

Shahid Kapoor

Anjali Sinha

SEPT 23, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Party ready

The actor looked party-ready in a statement black pantsuit

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Like a boss

He donned a printed blazer with matching pants and a white shirt and looked handsome

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Tenu suit suit karda

Boys, take notes from this classy black suit for your next function

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Hello Handsome

The star looked like a hunk in a quirky shirt with blue denim pants

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

It’s a vibe

Shahid donned an all-white and looked super stylish

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Kukkad Kamal Da

He looked hot in black ethnic wear. Boys, are you taking notes

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Hot hunk

We love this quirky avatar of Shahid as he wore a leather overcoat with a matching t-shirt and pants

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

We love how he elevated this basic white tee and blue denim look with his cool attitude

Chill scenes

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

What a hottie

The Kabir Singh actor looked hot in a half-sleeved green round-neck t-shirt

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Denim-on-denim

Shahid Kapoor aced the denim-on-denim trend like a pro

