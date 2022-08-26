Heading 3
Take style cues from John Abraham
Anjali Sinha
AUGUST 26, 2022
Image: Pinkvilla
John, who will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, opted for a black sporty look for one of his outings and looked hot
Sporty look
Image: Pinkvilla
The actor looked travel-ready as he donned a white hoodie with matching pants and a grey t-shirt
Travel ready
Image: Pinkvilla
He looks classy as he opted for an all-black look with a million-dollar smile
Black look
Image: Pinkvilla
John kept it simple with a white shirt and blue denim jeans and we love this look
Keep it basic
Image: Pinkvilla
The Ek Villain Returns actor looks cute in this casual all-blue look
Hello Handsome
Image: Pinkvilla
White look
We absolutely love John’s all-white look as he got clicked at the airport
Image: Pinkvilla
He exuded charm in the shades of green as he posed for the cameras during an event
Casual done right
Image: Pinkvilla
Boys! Take notes on how to ace denim-on-denim for our star John Abraham
Denim affair
Image: Pinkvilla
He looks super handsome in a black t-shirt with blue jeans
What a stunner
Image: Pinkvilla
The actor is a treat for all his female fans in a black formal look
Suit up
