Take style cues from John Abraham

Anjali Sinha

AUGUST 26, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Pinkvilla

John, who will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, opted for a black sporty look for one of his outings and looked hot

Sporty look

Image: Pinkvilla

The actor looked travel-ready as he donned a white hoodie with matching pants and a grey t-shirt

Travel ready

Image: Pinkvilla

He looks classy as he opted for an all-black look with a million-dollar smile

Black look

Image: Pinkvilla

John kept it simple with a white shirt and blue denim jeans and we love this look

Keep it basic

Image: Pinkvilla

The Ek Villain Returns actor looks cute in this casual all-blue look

Hello Handsome

Image: Pinkvilla

White look

We absolutely love John’s all-white look as he got clicked at the airport

Image: Pinkvilla

He exuded charm in the shades of green as he posed for the cameras during an event

Casual done right

Image: Pinkvilla

Boys! Take notes on how to ace denim-on-denim for our star John Abraham

Denim affair

Image: Pinkvilla

He looks super handsome in a black t-shirt with blue jeans

What a stunner

Image: Pinkvilla

The actor is a treat for all his female fans in a black formal look

Suit up

