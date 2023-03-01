Heading 3

Tall Female K-pop idols 

Vedangi Joshi

mar 1, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: Sowon’s Instagram

Sowon 

Sowon from GFRIEND stands tall at 173 cm height 

Image Credit: Nana’s Instagram 

Nana 

Im Jin Ah known professionally as Nana, is a South Korean singer, actress and model known for her work as a member of the girl group After School, has an enchanting height of 171 cm 

Image Credit: Yura’s Instagram

Yura 

Kim Ah Young, better known by her stage name Yura, is a South Korean singer and actress, best known as a member of Girl’s Day, stands tall at 170 cm 

Image Credit: Seohyun’s Instagram

Seohyun 

Seohyun debuted as a member of the girl group Girls' Generation and is 170 cm tall 

Image Credit: Sooyoung’s  Instagram

Sooyoung 

Another Girls' Generation member, actress and songwriter, she also has an impressive height of 172 cm 

Image Credit: Tzuyu’s Instagram

Tzuyu 

Chou Tzuyu, known as Tzuyu, is a member of the girl group TWICE, known for her looks and height of 172 cm 

Image Credit: Eunseo’s Instagram

Eunseo 

Eunseo is a South Korean singer, rapper and a member of the group WJSN who is also famous for her height of 169 cm 

 Image Credit: Moonbyul’s Instagram 

Moonbyul 

Moonbyul is a member of the girl group MAMAMOO, who is adored for her pretty face and also has a height of 163 cm 

Image Credit: Joy’s Instagram 

Joy 

Park Sooyoung, known by the stage name Joy, a member of the girl group Red Velvet, has an attractive height of 168 cm 

 Image Credit: Rose Instagram

Rosé

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is a popular K-pop star, who has the angelic glow and a pretty impressive height of 168 cm 

