Tall Female K-pop idols
Vedangi Joshi
mar 1, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: Sowon’s Instagram
Sowon
Sowon from GFRIEND stands tall at 173 cm height
Image Credit: Nana’s Instagram
Nana
Im Jin Ah known professionally as Nana, is a South Korean singer, actress and model known for her work as a member of the girl group After School, has an enchanting height of 171 cm
Image Credit: Yura’s Instagram
Yura
Kim Ah Young, better known by her stage name Yura, is a South Korean singer and actress, best known as a member of Girl’s Day, stands tall at 170 cm
Image Credit: Seohyun’s Instagram
Seohyun
Seohyun debuted as a member of the girl group Girls' Generation and is 170 cm tall
Image Credit: Sooyoung’s Instagram
Sooyoung
Another Girls' Generation member, actress and songwriter, she also has an impressive height of 172 cm
Image Credit: Tzuyu’s Instagram
Tzuyu
Chou Tzuyu, known as Tzuyu, is a member of the girl group TWICE, known for her looks and height of 172 cm
Image Credit: Eunseo’s Instagram
Eunseo
Eunseo is a South Korean singer, rapper and a member of the group WJSN who is also famous for her height of 169 cm
Image Credit: Moonbyul’s Instagram
Moonbyul
Moonbyul is a member of the girl group MAMAMOO, who is adored for her pretty face and also has a height of 163 cm
Image Credit: Joy’s Instagram
Joy
Park Sooyoung, known by the stage name Joy, a member of the girl group Red Velvet, has an attractive height of 168 cm
Image Credit: Rose Instagram
Rosé
BLACKPINK’s Rosé is a popular K-pop star, who has the angelic glow and a pretty impressive height of 168 cm
