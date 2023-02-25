Heading 3
Tall Korean actresses
Vedangi Joshi
feb 25, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: Lee Sung Kyung’s Instagram
Lee Sung Kyung
Lee Sung Kyung is an incredible actress and has an impressive height of 175 cm
Actress Lee Da Hee is known for playing strong, independent, and bold female roles and her height adds to the edge of her characters at 175 cm
Lee Da Hee
Image Credit: Lee Da-hee’s Instagram
Image Credit: Choi Jiwoo’s Instagram
A popular actress in the South Korean industry with worldwide fame, Choi Jiwoo stands tall at 174 cm
Choi Jiwoo
Image Credit: IEUM HASHTAG
Jun Ji Hyun is a model and actress known for dramas like My Love from the Star, The Legend of the Blue Sea, Mount Jiri, Kingdom etc, she is 173 cm tall
Jun Ji Hyun
Image Credit: Han Hyo Joo’s Instagram
Han Hyo Joo carries herself elegantly with an admirable height of 172 cm
Han Hyo Joo
Image Credit: Gong Hyo Jin’s Instagram
Gong Hyo Jin
Gong Hyo Jin has played many incredible characters in multiple K-dramas and has a height of 172 cm
Choi Soo Young is a K-pop star and an actor who stands 172 cm tall
Choi Soo Young
Image Credit: Choi Soo Young’s Instagram
Image Credit: VAST Entertainment
Lee Yeon Hee
Lee Yeon Hee is a South Korean actress most known for her work in shows like East of Eden, Phantom, Miss Korea, and The Package, with a height of 172 cm
Image Credit: Shin Hye Sun
Shin Hye Sun is a South Korean actress known for her beautiful and adorable looks with a height of 172 cm
Shin Hye Sun
