Tall Male K-pop idols
Vedangi Joshi
mar 4, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: Rowoon’s Instagram
Rowoon
Kim Seokwoo, better known by his stage name Rowoon, is a member of the K-pop boy band SF9 and has the height of 189 cm
Image Credit: DNA Entertainment
Uiyeon
Uiyeon is the member of the boy band GreatGuys he is known for his handsome looks and his height which is 192 cm
Image Credit: Seoham’s Instagram
Seoham
Park Seoham also known as Seoham is South Korean actor, singer and rapper, he was a former member of boyband KNK and stands 190 cm tall
Image Credit: CUBE Entertainment
Wooseok
A member of the boy group PENTAGON, Wooseok has the height of 191 cm
Image Credit: TS Entertainment
Zelo
Zelo is a South Korean rapper, singer, beatboxer and dancer best known as the former member of the boy group B.A.P., he an impressive height of 188 cm
Image Credit: Mingyu’s Instagram
Mingyu
Mingyu is a South Korean rapper and a member of boy band SEVENTEEN, he has a charming face and an attractive height of 187 cm
Image Credit: Seulong’s Instagram
Seulong
A South Korean singer, actor and also a member of boy group 2AM, Seulong has the height of 186 cm
Image Credit: Lou’s Instagram
Lou
Kim Ho Sung also known by his stage name Lou is a member of South Korean boy band VAV, who stands 187 cm tall
Image Credit: Chanyeol’s Instagram
Chanyeol
Chanyeol is a rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, actor and model. He is a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO who has the height of 186 cm
Image Credit: KQ Entertainment
Yunho
Yunho is the member of the K-pop boy band ATEEZ, he is known for his amazing talent, dashing looks and the height of 185 cm
