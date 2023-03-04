Heading 3

Tall Male K-pop idols

Vedangi Joshi

mar 4, 2023

Entertainment 

 Image Credit: Rowoon’s Instagram 

Rowoon 

Kim Seokwoo, better known by his stage name Rowoon, is a member of the K-pop boy band SF9 and has the height of 189 cm 

Image Credit: DNA Entertainment

Uiyeon 

Uiyeon is the member of the boy band GreatGuys he is known for his handsome looks and his height which is 192 cm 

Image Credit: Seoham’s Instagram

Seoham 

Park Seoham also known as Seoham is South Korean actor, singer and rapper, he was a former member of boyband KNK and stands 190 cm tall 

Image Credit: CUBE Entertainment 

Wooseok 

A member of the boy group PENTAGON, Wooseok has the height of 191 cm 

Image Credit: TS Entertainment

Zelo 

Zelo is a South Korean rapper, singer, beatboxer and dancer best known as the former member of the boy group B.A.P., he an impressive height of 188 cm 

Image Credit: Mingyu’s Instagram 

Mingyu 

Mingyu is a South Korean rapper and a member of boy band SEVENTEEN, he has a charming face and an attractive height of 187 cm 

Image Credit: Seulong’s Instagram

Seulong 

A South Korean singer, actor and also a member of boy group 2AM, Seulong has the height of 186 cm 

Image Credit: Lou’s Instagram

Lou 

Kim Ho Sung also known by his stage name Lou is a member of South Korean boy band VAV, who stands 187 cm tall 

Image Credit: Chanyeol’s Instagram

Chanyeol 

Chanyeol is a rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, actor and model. He is a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO who has the height of 186 cm 

 Image Credit: KQ Entertainment

Yunho 

Yunho is the member of the K-pop boy band ATEEZ, he is known for his amazing talent, dashing looks and the height of 185 cm 

For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here