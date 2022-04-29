Entertainment

Tamannaah Bhatia makeup looks

Dewy is her fav

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Clad in a black dress, Tamannaah's eye makeup and dewy look deserve all the attention. The subtle yet glittery makeup look is one of her favourites

Pink and shiny

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Tamannaah indeed rocks light pink makeup and this look is gorgeous

The actress' tied-up hair into a neat high bun and pink smokey eyes are way too attractive and the apt idea to glam up your outfit

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Cannot take our eyes off her

Tamannaah Bhatia’s traditional look with liner eyes and the bun with gajras is perfect. She also opted for red bindi to make it an ethnic look

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Traditional look

Tamannaah rocks the no-makeup looks in minimal makeup, curled lashes and pink lip gloss

No makeup look

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia proved that she slays glam looks like no one else in mauve lipstick, winged liner, contoured cheeks and sleek eyebrows

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

The bold way

Shades of natural

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia shows how to style brown shades of make-up in a power-dressing outfit in liner eyes, natural eyeshadow and lip gloss

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia shows how to play with eyeshadow in bold pink shimmer and lip gloss. Glam and eye-catching, isn't it?

Glam on mind

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia experiments with her makeup by keeping it basic, subtle yet lively with light-toned colours. Such a vision she is, absolute beauty

Subtle & lively

