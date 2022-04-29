Entertainment
Priyanka Goud
apr 29, 2022
Tamannaah Bhatia makeup looks
Dewy is her fav
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Clad in a black dress, Tamannaah's eye makeup and dewy look deserve all the attention. The subtle yet glittery makeup look is one of her favourites
Pink and shiny
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah indeed rocks light pink makeup and this look is gorgeous
The actress' tied-up hair into a neat high bun and pink smokey eyes are way too attractive and the apt idea to glam up your outfit
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Cannot take our eyes off her
Tamannaah Bhatia’s traditional look with liner eyes and the bun with gajras is perfect. She also opted for red bindi to make it an ethnic look
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Traditional look
Tamannaah rocks the no-makeup looks in minimal makeup, curled lashes and pink lip gloss
No makeup look
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia proved that she slays glam looks like no one else in mauve lipstick, winged liner, contoured cheeks and sleek eyebrows
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The bold way
Shades of natural
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia shows how to style brown shades of make-up in a power-dressing outfit in liner eyes, natural eyeshadow and lip gloss
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia shows how to play with eyeshadow in bold pink shimmer and lip gloss. Glam and eye-catching, isn't it?
Glam on mind
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia experiments with her makeup by keeping it basic, subtle yet lively with light-toned colours. Such a vision she is, absolute beauty
Subtle & lively
