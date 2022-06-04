Heading 3

Tamannaah Bhatia's eye makeup inspo

Priyanka Goud

JUNE 04, 2022

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia eye makeup steals the attention. Smokey, blue eyeshadow is perfect to make your eyes look attractive.

Eye makeup on point

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Clad in a black dress, Tamannaah's eye makeup and dewy look deserve all the attention. The subtle yet glittery makeup look seems to be a new favourite.

Glam up

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

The actress' tied up hair into a neat high bun and pink smokey eyes are way too attractive and the apt idea to glam up your outfit.

Cannot take our eyes off her

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia slew in a jacket style dress and matched her makeup with red eyeshadow, a well-highlighted face, loads of mascara and filled-in brows.

Beauty in red

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Dewy makeup, blush pink cheeks, well-lined eyes, eyeshadow that matched her nails and glossy lips completed the diva's look In style.

Look on point

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Pink lips, minimal makeup and a blue-grey combination of eye shadow is the apt combination to glam up your look!

Bringing a twist to the classic makeup

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

A single swipe of pink and black kohl does wonders and Tamannaah Bhatia proves it right with this look.

Kohl eyes

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Tamannaah shows how to wing it like a pro with her perfect black eyeliner and its goals.

Wing it like a pro

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

This is our favourite eye makeup look of Tamannaah Bhatia. So glowy with skin yet subtle with eyes, just a little kohl, and natural eye shadow.

No make up look

