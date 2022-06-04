Heading 3
Tamannaah Bhatia's eye makeup inspo
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia eye makeup steals the attention. Smokey, blue eyeshadow is perfect to make your eyes look attractive.
Eye makeup on point
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Clad in a black dress, Tamannaah's eye makeup and dewy look deserve all the attention. The subtle yet glittery makeup look seems to be a new favourite.
Glam up
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The actress' tied up hair into a neat high bun and pink smokey eyes are way too attractive and the apt idea to glam up your outfit.
Cannot take our eyes off her
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia slew in a jacket style dress and matched her makeup with red eyeshadow, a well-highlighted face, loads of mascara and filled-in brows.
Beauty in red
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Dewy makeup, blush pink cheeks, well-lined eyes, eyeshadow that matched her nails and glossy lips completed the diva's look In style.
Look on point
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Pink lips, minimal makeup and a blue-grey combination of eye shadow is the apt combination to glam up your look!
Bringing a twist to the classic makeup
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
A single swipe of pink and black kohl does wonders and Tamannaah Bhatia proves it right with this look.
Kohl eyes
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah shows how to wing it like a pro with her perfect black eyeliner and its goals.
Wing it like a pro
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
This is our favourite eye makeup look of Tamannaah Bhatia. So glowy with skin yet subtle with eyes, just a little kohl, and natural eye shadow.
No make up look
