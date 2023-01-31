JAN 31, 2023
Tamannaah Bhatia's
family moments
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
F3 actress Tamannaah Bhatia is very active on social media. Today, let us take a look at some of the precious fam-jam moments shared by the star on Instagram
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Take a look at the Ganesh Chturthi celebrations of the diva with her cute little family
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
The stunner wished her papa bear on His birthday with a cute peck on the cheek
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Happy birthday papa bear
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The Baahubali actress is all smiles as she spends some quality time with her father
Chilling with papa
Take a look at the cake-cutting ceremony from Tamannaah Bhatia's father's birthday celebration back in 2020
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The mesmerizing beauty looks like a million bucks as she poses with her mommy dear for a stunning selfie
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Me & Mommy
Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable throwback picture with her brother
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Sibling love
Have a look at the Babli Bouncer actress making some memories with her parents during the COVID-19 diaries
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Quarantine Diaries
Tamannaah Bhatia stepped out with her family for some caffeine rush
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Dining together
Back in 2019, the star visited the famous Golden Temple with her parents. Take a look at the pictures
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The Golden Temple
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.