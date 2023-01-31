Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

FASHION

JAN 31, 2023

Tamannaah Bhatia's
family moments

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

F3 actress Tamannaah Bhatia is very active on social media. Today, let us take a look at some of the precious fam-jam moments shared by the star on Instagram

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Take a look at the Ganesh Chturthi celebrations of the diva with her cute little family

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021

The stunner wished her papa bear on His birthday with a cute peck on the cheek

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Happy birthday papa bear

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

The Baahubali actress is all smiles as she spends some quality time with her father

Chilling with papa

Take a look at the cake-cutting ceremony from Tamannaah Bhatia's father's birthday celebration back in 2020

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

The mesmerizing beauty looks like a million bucks as she poses with her mommy dear for a stunning selfie

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Me & Mommy

Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable throwback picture with her brother

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Sibling love

Have a look at the Babli Bouncer actress making some memories with her parents during the COVID-19 diaries

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Quarantine Diaries

Tamannaah Bhatia stepped out with her family for some caffeine rush

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Dining together

Back in 2019, the star visited the famous Golden Temple with her parents. Take a look at the pictures

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

The Golden Temple

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here