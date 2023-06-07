Heading 3
JUNE 07, 2023
Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness routine
Tamannaah Bhatia takes her workout very seriously and always follows a strict diet
Workouts and Diet
Her workout regime includes multiple things like group sessions, pilates, swimming, yoga, cardio and aerobics
Workout Regime
Tamannaah opts for group workouts as they keep everyone motivated to do better. She usually spends at least an hour in the gym apart from other activities
Group workouts
Tamannaah does cardio as it increases metabolism, and burns more calories than weightlifting
Cardio
Pilates
Tamannaah practices pilates since it improves flexibility and strengthens the core
Tamannaah practices yoga as it helps her to manage stress, help control emotions and burn off calories as well
Yoga
Tamannaah has mentioned multiple times how she includes swimming in her routine. It’s a fantastic way to lose weight, strengthen core, arms, glutes, hips and shoulders
Swimming
She starts her day with an omelette, veggies, or muesli bowl with almond milk. For lunch she has dal, brown rice & veggies. She ends her day with a serving of dosa
Daily meals
Yogurt
Tamannaah includes yogurt in her diet as it increases body’s capacity to burn fat, boost metabolism and help with weight loss
Tamannaah also includes liquids in her diet, like soups, juices, and also makes sure to consume 3 litres of water a day
Liquids
