Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

JUNE 07, 2023

Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness routine

Tamannaah Bhatia takes her workout very seriously and always follows a strict diet

Workouts and Diet

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram

Her workout regime includes multiple things like group sessions, pilates, swimming, yoga, cardio and aerobics

Workout Regime 

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram

Tamannaah opts for group workouts as they keep everyone motivated to do better. She usually spends at least an hour in the gym apart from other activities

Group workouts

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram

Tamannaah does cardio as it increases metabolism, and burns more calories than weightlifting

Cardio

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram

Pilates

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram

Tamannaah practices pilates since it improves flexibility and strengthens the core

Tamannaah practices yoga as it helps her to manage stress, help control emotions and burn off calories as well

Yoga

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram

Tamannaah has mentioned multiple times how she includes swimming in her routine. It’s a fantastic way to lose weight, strengthen core, arms, glutes, hips and shoulders

Swimming

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram

She starts her day with an omelette, veggies, or muesli bowl with almond milk. For lunch she has dal, brown rice & veggies. She ends her day with a serving of dosa

Daily meals

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram

Yogurt

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram

Tamannaah includes yogurt in her diet as it increases body’s capacity to burn fat, boost metabolism and help with weight loss

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram

Tamannaah also includes liquids in her diet, like soups, juices, and also makes sure to consume 3 litres of water a day

Liquids

