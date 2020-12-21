Tamannaah Bhatia's interesting facts

December 21, 2020

Tamannaah is one of the most loved actresses in the industry

The actress changed her name from Tamanna to Tamannaah

In 2005, she made her acting debut at the age of 15 in the film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra

In the same year, she featured in Abhijeet Sawant's video song 'Lafzon Main' from the album Aapka Abhijeet

She later went on to appear in many films including Baahubali series, Ayan, Veeram, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and more
The actress' nickname is Tammu

She has an elder brother named Anand

She is a big fan of Hrithik Roshan

Tamannaah is a fitness enthusiast

She has a dog named Pebbles

For more updates on
Tamannaah Bhatia
follow PINKVILLA
Click Here