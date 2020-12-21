Tamannaah Bhatia's interesting facts December 21, 2020
Tamannaah is one of the most loved actresses in the industry
The actress changed her name from Tamanna to Tamannaah
In 2005, she made her acting debut at the age of 15 in the film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra
In the same year, she featured in Abhijeet Sawant's video song 'Lafzon Main' from the album Aapka Abhijeet
She later went on to appear in many films including Baahubali series, Ayan, Veeram, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and more
The actress' nickname is Tammu
She has an elder brother named Anand
She is a big fan of Hrithik Roshan
Tamannaah is a fitness enthusiast
She has a dog named Pebbles
