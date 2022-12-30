Heading 3

PRACHI MALHOTRA

entertainment

DEC 30, 2022

Vijay Deverakonda's 2022 viral moments 

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

The year 2022 has been full of ups and downs for the South star Vijay Deverakonda. Let us have a look at some of the actor's most viral moments this year

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

VD made his Bollywood debut with director Puri Jagannadh's sports drama, Liger alongside Ananya Pandey. The movie did not perform too well at the box office

Liger failure

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Before the movie opened in the theaters, the protagonist claimed that the project will mint more than Rs 200 crore at the ticket counters

Liger controversy

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

As soon as the movie tanked in the theaters, Vijay Deverakonda's old Tweet saying, "I’ll do more in the theaters" went viral

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Also, during one of the promotional events for the drama, Vijay Deverakonda was quoted saying "kaun rokenge dekh lenge"

'Kaun rokenge dekh lenge'

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

This prompted film executive Manoj Desai to call the Arjun Reddy actor "arrogant" for his remark

When he was called ‘arrogant’

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Clearing the air, Vijay Deverakonda flew to Hyderabad for the sole purpose of meeting Manoj Desai. Later, touched by the gesture, the executive apologized to the actor

Clearing the air

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda made headlines when he surprised his Kushi co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the sets of their romantic entertainer during the Kashmir schedule

'Kushi' diaries!

Image: Twitter

VD made his bodyguard cut a cake as he wished him a happy birthday. Netizens called the 'Rowdy' actor adorable for the gesture

VD celebrates his bodyguard’s birthday

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

While fans have been speculating for some time now that Vijay Deverakonda is dating Rashmika Mandanna, a picture of the two dressed as bride, and groom went viral

Bride and groom

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here