DEC 30, 2022
Vijay Deverakonda's 2022 viral moments
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
The year 2022 has been full of ups and downs for the South star Vijay Deverakonda. Let us have a look at some of the actor's most viral moments this year
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
VD made his Bollywood debut with director Puri Jagannadh's sports drama, Liger alongside Ananya Pandey. The movie did not perform too well at the box office
Liger failure
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Before the movie opened in the theaters, the protagonist claimed that the project will mint more than Rs 200 crore at the ticket counters
Liger controversy
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
As soon as the movie tanked in the theaters, Vijay Deverakonda's old Tweet saying, "I’ll do more in the theaters" went viral
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Also, during one of the promotional events for the drama, Vijay Deverakonda was quoted saying "kaun rokenge dekh lenge"
'Kaun rokenge dekh lenge'
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
This prompted film executive Manoj Desai to call the Arjun Reddy actor "arrogant" for his remark
When he was called ‘arrogant’
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Clearing the air, Vijay Deverakonda flew to Hyderabad for the sole purpose of meeting Manoj Desai. Later, touched by the gesture, the executive apologized to the actor
Clearing the air
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda made headlines when he surprised his Kushi co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the sets of their romantic entertainer during the Kashmir schedule
'Kushi' diaries!
Image: Twitter
VD made his bodyguard cut a cake as he wished him a happy birthday. Netizens called the 'Rowdy' actor adorable for the gesture
VD celebrates his bodyguard’s birthday
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
While fans have been speculating for some time now that Vijay Deverakonda is dating Rashmika Mandanna, a picture of the two dressed as bride, and groom went viral
Bride and groom
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.