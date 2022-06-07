Heading 3
Tamannaah Bhatia's skincare routine
Priyanka Goud
JUNE 07, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia is known for her naturally radiant and flawless skin and follows a regular skin care regimen that includes natural DIY beauty hacks
Natural beauty
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts her no-makeup looks like a pro. One of her favourite quick skincare tips at home is to use yogurt on her face and also regularly follows home remedies instead of chemicals
Yogurt is a hero
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
To keep her hair soft and fizz-free, Tamannaah Bhatia follows a rich nourishment ritual like ghee and egg
Ghee for hair
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The actress shared that keeping the system clean is really important with ample amount of water, smoothies, and coconut water
Stay hydrated for better skin
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
This is the one skincare mistake that Tamannaah believes we should all avoid accordingly. It's essential to follow these basic steps to achieve beautiful skin
Cleansing, toning and moisturising
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia believes natural ingredients do wonders on the skin. The actress uses aloe vera gel to protect her skin from sun damage
Natural aloe vera gel for protection
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia has a special summer skincare routine, which is simple and easy to do, which is moisturizing enough with water-based not oily one otherwise
Summer skincare
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
As an actress, Tamannaah has to wear makeup almost every day so she likes to keep it gentle while removing it so she uses oil or cleanser
Makeup tip
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah's go-to trick for keeping looking fresh is to dip their face in a large bowl of chilled water filled with ice cubes
Puffy face and eyes
