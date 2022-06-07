Heading 3

Tamannaah Bhatia's skincare routine

Tamannaah Bhatia is known for her naturally radiant and flawless skin and follows a regular skin care regimen that includes natural DIY beauty hacks

Natural beauty

Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts her no-makeup looks like a pro. One of her favourite quick skincare tips at home is to use yogurt on her face and also regularly follows home remedies instead of chemicals

Yogurt is a hero

To keep her hair soft and fizz-free, Tamannaah Bhatia follows a rich nourishment ritual like ghee and egg

Ghee for hair

The actress shared that keeping the system clean is really important with ample amount of water, smoothies, and coconut water

Stay hydrated for better skin

This is the one skincare mistake that Tamannaah believes we should all avoid accordingly. It's essential to follow these basic steps to achieve beautiful skin

Cleansing, toning and moisturising

Tamannaah Bhatia believes natural ingredients do wonders on the skin. The actress uses aloe vera gel to protect her skin from sun damage

Natural aloe vera gel for protection

Tamannaah Bhatia has a special summer skincare routine, which is simple and easy to do, which is moisturizing enough with water-based not oily one otherwise

Summer skincare

As an actress, Tamannaah has to wear makeup almost every day so she likes to keep it gentle while removing it so she uses oil or cleanser

Makeup tip

Tamannaah's go-to trick for keeping looking fresh is to dip their face in a large bowl of chilled water filled with ice cubes

Puffy face and eyes

