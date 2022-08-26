Heading 3
Tamannaah Bhatia's statement dresses
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia made a striking statement in a beautiful white gown and her choice for clean, minimal glam and dramatic top bun perfectly balanced the look
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Dressed in a lush black velvet gown, Tamannaah Bhatia Tamannaah Bhatia adorned glamour in her own way with minimal makeup and accessories
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia made heads turn with a simple black midi dress with an old school Hollywood charm and statement earrings, peachy makeup that has our heart
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Simple yet sophisticated and enough to make a runway moment - that's Tamannaah Bhatia for you
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The diva turned up the glam quotient in a beautiful pastel pink and silver gown at the event and opted for rosy makeup to complete the look
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia owned the summer look like a true boss she already is in this vibrant skirt and cropped blazer
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia stunned us with another stunning look in a striped multi-colored gown with dramatic sleeves and a deep v-neck. She added glam to her look with a semi-messy bun hairstyle and dewy makeup
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia in a beautiful black maxi dress defined a starry night look with minimal make-up and no accessories
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia slays the glam look with a jumpsuit and long trail and that bold makeup totally stands out
