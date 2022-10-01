Heading 3
Tamannaah Bhatia's stunning co-ord sets
Priyanka Goud
OCT 01, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia posed like a diva in a multicoloured floral co-ord set in satin with and opted for oversized hoop earrings with minimal glam makeup
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia grabbed eyeballs in a stunning black velvet co-ord set with floral. Leaving her tresses open, the actor wore glamorous makeup and hoop earrings
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia showed formal looks can be fun too in a pink furry pantsuit and picked pearl earrings, pointed heels and hot red lipstick
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia defined glam in a pink sequin co-ord set. She completed the look with pointed pumps and left her accessories at rest, allowing the pop of colour to stand out
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannah wore a camel-toned pantsuit and looked perfect. With gold dangling earrings and a layered necklace, she also carried a baguette shoulder bag
Image: Viral Bhayani
Tamannaah Bhatia kept it stylish and comfy in an olive green co-ord set that is perfect for summer
Image: Viral Bhayani
The actress totally gave out major fashion cues in a green co-ord set and complimented the entire look with white sneakers and a bag
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia went for a quirky yet fun checkered co-ord pant suit look paired up with a pink crop top and looked super pretty
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia looks comfy yet stylish in a three-piece co-ord set and we love this look
