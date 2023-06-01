JUNE 01, 2023

Heading 3

Tamannaah's vacay diaries

Tamannaah Bhatia, who is a household name in Tollywood, has also ventured her way to Bollywood and loves travelling. Let's take a look at her travel diaries

Tamannaah Bhatia

The actor loves to explore new places and does not miss to go sightseeing on a non shoot day

Switzerland

Here is Tamannaah in Singapore. She shared several pictures of her enjoying the food, roaming around and taking a dip in the pool

Singapore

The avid traveller celebrated the festival of colors – Holi – while on her trip in Nepal

trip to Nepal

Tamannaah being a beach person is seen enjoying the sunset along with some drinks

Beach

Tamannaah is seen enjoying the blue water while wearing a pretty outfit in a mesmerising avatar

Melbourne

Tamannaah went to Melbourne and took a stroll on the streets in this desi avatar

Desi style

After a hectic schedule, Tamannaah takes a tropical getaway to Maldives. The actor is seen enjoying cycle rides, soaking in the sun, eating ice creams and having fun while being clicked

Sunkissed in Maldives

The Baahubali star loves adventure and went for a monsoon trek to Mahuli Fort

Trekking Day

Tamannaah is filming Telugu project Bholaa Shankar, which also stars Chiranjeevi

Work-front

