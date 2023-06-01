JUNE 01, 2023
Tamannaah's vacay diaries
Tamannaah Bhatia, who is a household name in Tollywood, has also ventured her way to Bollywood and loves travelling. Let's take a look at her travel diaries
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia
The actor loves to explore new places and does not miss to go sightseeing on a non shoot day
Video : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Switzerland
Here is Tamannaah in Singapore. She shared several pictures of her enjoying the food, roaming around and taking a dip in the pool
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Singapore
The avid traveller celebrated the festival of colors – Holi – while on her trip in Nepal
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
trip to Nepal
Tamannaah being a beach person is seen enjoying the sunset along with some drinks
Video : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Beach
Tamannaah is seen enjoying the blue water while wearing a pretty outfit in a mesmerising avatar
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Melbourne
Tamannaah went to Melbourne and took a stroll on the streets in this desi avatar
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Desi style
After a hectic schedule, Tamannaah takes a tropical getaway to Maldives. The actor is seen enjoying cycle rides, soaking in the sun, eating ice creams and having fun while being clicked
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Sunkissed in Maldives
The Baahubali star loves adventure and went for a monsoon trek to Mahuli Fort
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Trekking Day
Tamannaah is filming Telugu project Bholaa Shankar, which also stars Chiranjeevi
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Work-front
