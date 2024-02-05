Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

February 05, 2024

Tamil actors who tried hands in politics

Popular as Thalapathy, Tamil Superstar, has officially announced his political entry. The actor is forming his own political party and set to contest Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2026

Thalapathy Vijay

MG Ramachandran was at his peak when he decided to enter politics. The famous Tamil actor ended up being the Chief Minister of the state 

MGR

Although Sivaji Ganesan didn't succeed in politics, he formed his own political party by the name of Thamizhaga Munnetra Munnaniin in 1988 

Sivaji Ganesan

Tamil actor Vijayakanth launched his political party, DMDK, and saw the light of success in both fields. He died in December 2023 

Vijayakanth

He is successfully managing his acting and political career simultaneously 

Sarathkumar

Boasting a successful film career, Jayalalitha’s political career was just as eventful. She ruled the state for decades 

Jayalalitha

Legendary Tamil actor Kamal Haasan has excelled in various careers. Politics is also one of his forays. He is continuously maintaining his acting and political career 

Kamal Haasan

Udhayanidhi Stalin

Tamil actor Udhayanidhi Stalin comes from a political family. He is also active in politics 

Superstar Rajinikanth had also tried his hands at politics; however, he didn't succeed and decided to quit it 

Rajinikanth

Khushbu Sundar

Tamil actress Khushbu Sundar is a very popular figure. She is currently active in politics 

