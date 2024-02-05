Heading 3
February 05, 2024
Tamil actors who tried hands in politics
Popular as Thalapathy, Tamil Superstar, has officially announced his political entry. The actor is forming his own political party and set to contest Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2026
Thalapathy Vijay
MG Ramachandran was at his peak when he decided to enter politics. The famous Tamil actor ended up being the Chief Minister of the state
MGR
Although Sivaji Ganesan didn't succeed in politics, he formed his own political party by the name of Thamizhaga Munnetra Munnaniin in 1988
Sivaji Ganesan
Tamil actor Vijayakanth launched his political party, DMDK, and saw the light of success in both fields. He died in December 2023
Vijayakanth
He is successfully managing his acting and political career simultaneously
Sarathkumar
Boasting a successful film career, Jayalalitha’s political career was just as eventful. She ruled the state for decades
Jayalalitha
Legendary Tamil actor Kamal Haasan has excelled in various careers. Politics is also one of his forays. He is continuously maintaining his acting and political career
Kamal Haasan
Udhayanidhi Stalin
Tamil actor Udhayanidhi Stalin comes from a political family. He is also active in politics
Superstar Rajinikanth had also tried his hands at politics; however, he didn't succeed and decided to quit it
Rajinikanth
Khushbu Sundar
Tamil actress Khushbu Sundar is a very popular figure. She is currently active in politics
