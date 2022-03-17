Entertainment

MAR 17, 2022

Tamil celebs who give fitness goals

Babloo Prithveeraj

Video: Babloo Prithveeraj Instagram

Veteran actor Babloo Prithiveeraj is a gym fanatic and his devotion absolutely amazes audiences

Arav Nafeez is a huge fitness fanatic. The actor has worked on his physique during the pandemic

Image: Arav Nafeez Instagram

Arav Nafeez

Riyaz Khan is one of those performers who defies the notion that fitness deteriorates with age. He manages to keep his physique in top condition

Video: Riyaz Khan Instagram 

Riyaz Khan

Shariq follows in his father Riyaz's footsteps and is known for his ripped physique

Shariq Hassan

Image: Shariq Hassan Instagram

Navin Kumar has remained consistent in his fitness journey. Even during the pandemic, the actor continued his indoor workout and yoga practice

Navin Kumar

Image: Navin Kumar Instagram

Varun Kamal has a lean physique and maintains his fitness with a rigorous gym routine

Image: Varun Kamal Instagram

Varun Kamal

Aryan has a chiselled physique with six pack abs and he frequently posts pictures of his perfect physique on social media

Aryan

Image: Aryan Instagram

Santhosh Prathap prefers MMA and callisthenics to pumping iron at the gym and maintains a ripped physique

Santhosh Prathap

Image: Santhosh Prathap Instagram

Ganesh Venkatram is hailed as one of the fittest actors in the Tamil industry

Ganesh Venkatram

Image: Ganesh Venkatram Instagram

