Tamil celebs who give fitness goals
Babloo Prithveeraj
Video: Babloo Prithveeraj Instagram
Veteran actor Babloo Prithiveeraj is a gym fanatic and his devotion absolutely amazes audiences
Arav Nafeez is a huge fitness fanatic. The actor has worked on his physique during the pandemic
Image: Arav Nafeez Instagram
Arav Nafeez
Riyaz Khan is one of those performers who defies the notion that fitness deteriorates with age. He manages to keep his physique in top condition
Video: Riyaz Khan Instagram
Riyaz Khan
Shariq follows in his father Riyaz's footsteps and is known for his ripped physique
Shariq Hassan
Image: Shariq Hassan Instagram
Navin Kumar has remained consistent in his fitness journey. Even during the pandemic, the actor continued his indoor workout and yoga practice
Navin Kumar
Image: Navin Kumar Instagram
Varun Kamal has a lean physique and maintains his fitness with a rigorous gym routine
Image: Varun Kamal Instagram
Varun Kamal
Aryan has a chiselled physique with six pack abs and he frequently posts pictures of his perfect physique on social media
Aryan
Image: Aryan Instagram
Santhosh Prathap prefers MMA and callisthenics to pumping iron at the gym and maintains a ripped physique
Santhosh Prathap
Image: Santhosh Prathap Instagram
Ganesh Venkatram is hailed as one of the fittest actors in the Tamil industry
Ganesh Venkatram
Image: Ganesh Venkatram Instagram
