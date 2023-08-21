Heading 3

Tamil films inspired by foreign films

Over the years, films have been remade and dubbed into Tamil, and depending on the audience, the movies either performed poorly or well

Take a look at some of these films that were inspired by foreign films and remade into Tamil cinema

The movie was directed by A S Mururgadoss. It was inspired by the movie Memento, directed by Christopher Nolan

Ghajini 

This movie was directed by SJ Suryah. It was inspired by the film Big which was directed by Penny Marshall

New

This was directed by JD Jerry and released in 2003. It was the remake of the English film Urban Legend, which was released in 1998

Whistle

Directed by Rajan Madhavan, this action thriller was inspired by Strangers on the train, directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Muran

This movie was released in 2010, and was directed by KS Ravikumar and Rajesh M Selva. It was inspired by High Seas

Manmadhan Anbu

Directed by Radha Mohan, this film was inspired by Father of the Bride. The Hollywood movie was directed by Charles Shye

Abhiyum Naanum

Directed by Shankar, hit movie Enthiran was inspired by Making Mr. Right, directed by Susan Seidelman

Enthiran

