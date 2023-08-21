Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
August 21, 2023
Tamil films inspired by foreign films
Over the years, films have been remade and dubbed into Tamil, and depending on the audience, the movies either performed poorly or well
Take a look at some of these films that were inspired by foreign films and remade into Tamil cinema
The movie was directed by A S Mururgadoss. It was inspired by the movie Memento, directed by Christopher Nolan
Ghajini
This movie was directed by SJ Suryah. It was inspired by the film Big which was directed by Penny Marshall
New
This was directed by JD Jerry and released in 2003. It was the remake of the English film Urban Legend, which was released in 1998
Whistle
Directed by Rajan Madhavan, this action thriller was inspired by Strangers on the train, directed by Alfred Hitchcock
Muran
This movie was released in 2010, and was directed by KS Ravikumar and Rajesh M Selva. It was inspired by High Seas
Manmadhan Anbu
Directed by Radha Mohan, this film was inspired by Father of the Bride. The Hollywood movie was directed by Charles Shye
Abhiyum Naanum
Directed by Shankar, hit movie Enthiran was inspired by Making Mr. Right, directed by Susan Seidelman
Enthiran
