Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

september 07, 2023

Tamil movies remade into Hindi

The Tamil movie was also named Ghajini starring Asin 

Ghajini 

Image: IMDB 

This movie is the remake of Tamil movie ‘Kalyana Samayal Saadham’

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan 

Image: IMDB 

Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor is based on theTamil movie ‘Vettai’

Image: IMDB 

Baaghi 3 

Durgamati is a remake of ‘Bhagamathie’ starring Bhumi Pednekar

Durgamati 

Image: IMDB 

Singham 

Image: IMDB 

This movie is a remake of Tamil hit ‘Singham’. The hindi version is directed by Rohit Shetty

Holiday is a remake of the Tamil movie ‘Thuppaki’, directed by AR Murugadoss

Holiday 

Image: IMDB 

This movie, is a remake of the Tamil horror hit ‘Kanchana’, starring Akshay Kumar in the ead

Laxmii 

Image: IMDB 

Sonakshi Sinha starred in Akira which was directed by A R Murugadoss and adapted into Bollywood from the Tamil movie ‘Mouna Guru’

Akira

Image: IMDB 

Force, which featured John Abraham and Genelia D'Souza and was inspired from the Tamil film ‘Kaakha Kaakha’

Force 

Image: IMDB 

This romantic drama starring Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is based on the tamil movie ‘Kadhal Kanmani’

OK Jaanu 

Image: IMDB 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here