Tamil movies remade into Hindi
The Tamil movie was also named Ghajini starring Asin
Ghajini
Image: IMDB
This movie is the remake of Tamil movie ‘Kalyana Samayal Saadham’
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Image: IMDB
Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor is based on theTamil movie ‘Vettai’
Image: IMDB
Baaghi 3
Durgamati is a remake of ‘Bhagamathie’ starring Bhumi Pednekar
Durgamati
Image: IMDB
Singham
Image: IMDB
This movie is a remake of Tamil hit ‘Singham’. The hindi version is directed by Rohit Shetty
Holiday is a remake of the Tamil movie ‘Thuppaki’, directed by AR Murugadoss
Holiday
Image: IMDB
This movie, is a remake of the Tamil horror hit ‘Kanchana’, starring Akshay Kumar in the ead
Laxmii
Image: IMDB
Sonakshi Sinha starred in Akira which was directed by A R Murugadoss and adapted into Bollywood from the Tamil movie ‘Mouna Guru’
Akira
Image: IMDB
Force, which featured John Abraham and Genelia D'Souza and was inspired from the Tamil film ‘Kaakha Kaakha’
Force
Image: IMDB
This romantic drama starring Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is based on the tamil movie ‘Kadhal Kanmani’
OK Jaanu
Image: IMDB
