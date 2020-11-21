Tara to
Disha:
Maldives pics
of stars

November 21, 2020

Tara Sutaria flew down to the island country to celebrate her birthday

She and her beau Aadar Jain shared some beautiful photos of their stay

Taapsee Pannu gave fans a virtual treat by jamming to the infamous "Biggini Shoot" in Maldives

Varun Dhawan too jetted off to the exotic location for a much-needed getaway

Kajal Aggarwal enjoyed her Honeymoon at the exotic location with husband Gautam Kitchlu

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi along with their daughter enjoyed a mini-break at the island before resuming their work

Mouni Roy too enjoyed a blissful birthday getaway on the beautiful island

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar enjoyed a romantic break and we loved their photos

Katrina Kaif has been blessing our feed with her sun-kissed pictures from the Maldives

Tiger Shroff has been sharing photos of his mini vacation on his social media

Disha Patani too joined the actor on his mini-break and her photos are breaking the internet

Rakul Preet Singh is currently on a holiday with her family in Maldives

