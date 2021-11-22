RISHIKA SHAH

AUTHOR

Nov 22, 2021

Tara & Pia Sutaria’s twin sister bond

ENTERTAINMENT

Tara Sutaria has a fraternal twin, Pia Sutaria who is just as gorgeous as her

Fraternal Twins

(Image: Pia Sutaria Instagram) 

They often reminisce about the good ol' times as kids on social media

Childhood Memories

Image: Pinkvilla

The twin sisters recently celebrated their 26th birthday together

Birthday Girls

(Image: Pia Sutaria Instagram)

Looks like the Sutaria sisters simply cannot stop giggling around each other

Love & Giggles

(Image: Pia Sutaria Instagram)

Tara & Pia sandwich-ed the former’s boyfriend, Aadar Jain in a group hug

Sutaria Sandwich

(Image: Pia Sutaria Instagram) 

Pia filled her sister up with kisses as they enjoyed a Sunday together

Sunday Snuggles

(Image: Pia Sutaria Instagram)

The Sutaria sisters are also best friends with singer, Armaan Malik

Super Trio

(Image: Pia Sutaria Instagram)

Pia & Tara partied together as both of them graduated at the same time

Party Girls

(Image: Pia Sutaria Instagram) 

The sisters were seen twinning in sequined outfits as they took a mirror selfie

Mirror Selfies

(Image: Pia Sutaria Instagram)

While Tara is an amazing actress, Pia is a professional ballerina

Talent Powerhouse

(Image: Pia Sutaria Instagram) 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shilpa Shetty's bold formal looks

Click Here