Nov 22, 2021
Tara & Pia Sutaria’s twin sister bond
Tara Sutaria has a fraternal twin, Pia Sutaria who is just as gorgeous as her
Fraternal Twins
(Image: Pia Sutaria Instagram)
They often reminisce about the good ol' times as kids on social media
Childhood Memories
Image: Pinkvilla
The twin sisters recently celebrated their 26th birthday together
Birthday Girls
(Image: Pia Sutaria Instagram)
Looks like the Sutaria sisters simply cannot stop giggling around each other
Love & Giggles
(Image: Pia Sutaria Instagram)
Tara & Pia sandwich-ed the former’s boyfriend, Aadar Jain in a group hug
Sutaria Sandwich
(Image: Pia Sutaria Instagram)
Pia filled her sister up with kisses as they enjoyed a Sunday together
Sunday Snuggles
(Image: Pia Sutaria Instagram)
The Sutaria sisters are also best friends with singer, Armaan Malik
Super Trio
(Image: Pia Sutaria Instagram)
Pia & Tara partied together as both of them graduated at the same time
Party Girls
(Image: Pia Sutaria Instagram)
The sisters were seen twinning in sequined outfits as they took a mirror selfie
Mirror Selfies
(Image: Pia Sutaria Instagram)
While Tara is an amazing actress, Pia is a professional ballerina
Talent Powerhouse
(Image: Pia Sutaria Instagram)
